UK Board Result 2022 Declared: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has declared the UK Board 10th result 2022 and UBSE 12th result 2022 examination results online. The students who appeared for the UK Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2022 held in March can now access the results of the same online. The UBSE High School and Intermediate results 2022 have been made available on the official website of the board. To access their UK Board 10th and 12th result 2022 online, students will be required to visit the official website and enter their roll number and other details as asked. Students who have appeared for the examination can also check the results of UBSE Class 10 and 12 result 2022 through the direct link provided on the top of this page.

UK Board Results 2022 Shortly: As per the recent updates, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK 10th and 12th result 2022 in online mode shortly. Students will be able to check their UBSE 10th and 12th result on the official website - uaresults.nic.in. In order to pass in the exam, students will have to secure at least 35 marks. In aggregate, students have to secure 35% marks and pass in all the subjects. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their UK Board result on this page too.

UK Board Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results 2022 today on 6th June. As per media updates, it is expected that the UK Board result 2022 will be released at 4 PM. Students will be able to check their UBSE 10th and 12th result on the official website - uaresults.nic.in. Apart from that, they can also check their UBSE result 2022 via SMS and a direct link to download the digital marksheet will be provided here on this page.

UK Board Results 2022 Today: The UK Board High School and Intermediate results 2022 will be published online today by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education today. Students who have appeared for the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 2022 exams will finally be able to lay their hands on the results today. The UBSE will release the Board results of Class 10 and 12 students in the online mode. Students waiting to check their UK Board 2022 results will be able to download the same from the official website of the board by entering their roll number and other credentials as required. Along with that, UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be provided at the top of this page for the students to be able to check their results in a hassle free manner.

UK Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to release the UK Board 10th and 12th result 2022 in May. Students can access the Uttarakhand Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their roll number. The UBSE result 2022 will be available on the official website - uaresults.nic.in.

Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Uttarakhand Board result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the 10th exam a total of 1,47,725 students appeared whereas, in class 12th, the pass percentage was recorded 99.56%.

The UK Board 10th and 12th results will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Students can bookmark this page of the website to access all the updated information on UBSE result 2022.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Exam Name UBSE 10th UBSE 12th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website uaresults.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number

UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

The date for the announcement of the UBSE 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below provided some of the important dates related to Uttarakhand board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of UK board exam events.

Uttarakhand Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

Events Important Dates Class 10th Exam Date March 2022 Uttarakhand Board 10 Result 6th June 2022

UK Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Important Dates Uttarakhand 12th Exam Date March 2022 UBSE Board 12th (Arts, Science and Commerce) Result 6th June 2022

How To Check Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th in Online Mode?

UBSE class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 will be released in online mode. Students will be able to check the Uttarakhand class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the UK 10th, 12th result 2022.

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2nd - Check the UBSE results 2022 link for Class 10 and 12.

Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen. Enter roll number and captcha code.

Step 4th - Click on the submit button. The UK Board 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5th - Check all the details carefully and take a printout or screenshot of Uttarakhand board result 2022.

How To Check UK Board Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their ubse.uk.gov.in result via SMS. They can check their Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Open an SMS application on the phone and create a new message.

Step 2nd - To check the UK Board result for class 10 Type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and for class 12 results Type UT12<space>Roll number.

Step 3rd - Now send this SMS to 5676750. Students will receive their UBSE results on their phone.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of UK 10th and 12th. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Now, click on Xth and XIIth result and enter the roll number and captcha code (as seen in the above-provided image).

Step 3rd - Click on get result, the same will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in the UK 10th and 12th Board Result 2022?

Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in UBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 -

Name of the student

Roll number

Division

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Remarks

Uttarakhand Board Results Class 10, 12 Statistics

Along with the UK 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Here, students can check the complete Uttarakhand Board result statistics of the last few years.

UK Board class 10th Result Statistics

Years Total students appeared Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,47,725 98.86 99.30 99.09 2020 1,47,155 82.65 71.39 76.91 2019 1,49,950 82.47 70.6 76.43 2018 1,46,166 80 68.96 74.57 2017 1,50,573 78.51 68.76 73.67 2,016 1,78,045 76.54 70.48 73.47 2,015 1,694,81 76.5 65.1 70.7 2014 1,70,401 73.7 61.5 67.4 2013 1,76,823 76.7 66.7 71

UK Board Class 12th Result Statistics

Years Number of students Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Overall pass % 2021 - - - 99.56 2020 1,19,164 76.68 83.63 80.26 2019 1,24,867 76.29 83.79 80.13 2018 1,32,381 75.03 82.83 78.97 2017 1,311,90 75.56 82.07 78.89 2016 1,356,45 73.55 83.14 78.41

What After the Announcement of Uttarakhand Board Result 2022?

After the release of UK board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students must save it on their systems or take its printout. The students are advised to compulsorily collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools as the online scorecard doesn’t serve as an official document. Further, students of 10th will be able to get admissions in class 11th. Here, they need to choose the stream - science, commerce, arts and humanities. On the other hand, class 12th students will have to choose an undergraduate course as per their interest.

UK Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The students who are not content with the marks awarded in the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Any change in the marks will reflect in the original mark sheet. The students can avail themselves of this by filling an online application form and paying a nominal fee.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

If the student, unfortunately, fails to achieve the pass percentage in the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022, they can appear in the compartmental examination. This helps in saving the academic year of the students. Only those students who fail to pass in one or two subjects can write the compartmental examination. This facility can be availed of by paying the requisite fee. More information in this regard can be obtained by visiting the official website of the Board.

UBSE Result 10th and 12th - Toppers

Like all other Boards, the Uttarakhand Board also releases the names of the toppers. Once the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 is officially announced, the board will publish the names of the toppers of the UK 10th Examination 2022 and UBSE 12th Examination 2022. The students can check it by visiting the official website of the UK Board website.

About Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) was established in the year 2001 to regulate the secondary level and senior secondary level education in the state. Before the formulation of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), the board level examinations were conducted under Uttaranchal Shiksha Evam Pariksha Parishad which was later renamed Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) in the year 2008. The board has made tremendous growth in a very short span of time and currently, has more than 10,000 affiliated schools and every year, 3 lakh plus students participate in the UK Board 10th Examinations and UK Board 12th Examinations.