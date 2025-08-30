CBSE Board Announce Last Date for Class 10 & 12 Direct Admissions and Subject Change; Details Here

CBSE News 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has fixed the last date to submit the applications for direct admissions and subject change requests for classes 10 and 12 for academic session 2025-26. Schools affiliated with the board are required to adhere to the deadline and act promptly by August 31, 2025. Schools are required to send records to CBSE Regional Offices by September 2, 2025. The approvals are expected to be released by September 15, 2025.

The Board wants student records to be the same everywhere by keeping the exams fair and helping schools plan their classes better. Parents and students should act immediately since delays might cause problems with exam registration and choosing subjects for next year.No late submissions will be entertained and accepted by the board.