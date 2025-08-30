KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
CBSE Board Announce Last Date for Class 10 & 12 Direct Admissions and Subject Change; Details Here

Aug 30, 2025, 18:34 IST

CBSE News 2025: The CBSE has set August 31, 2025 as the final deadline for schools to submit direct admission and subject change requests for classes 10 and 12 for the 2025-26 academic session.

CBSE News 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has fixed the last date to submit the applications for direct admissions and subject change requests for classes 10 and 12 for academic session 2025-26. Schools affiliated with the board are required to adhere to the deadline and act promptly by August 31, 2025. Schools are required to send records to CBSE Regional Offices by September 2, 2025. The approvals are expected to be released by September 15, 2025. 

The Board wants student records to be the same everywhere by keeping the exams fair and helping schools plan their classes better. Parents and students should act immediately since delays might cause problems with exam registration and choosing subjects for next year.No late submissions will be entertained and accepted by the board.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Official Notice

CBSE Class 10 Admission 2025 Deadlines and Procedures

As per the guidelines laid down by CBSE, the following deadlines must be followed by schools in order to complete the direct admissions and subject change requests process:

Event 

Date

Last date for schools to submit direct admissions and subject change requests 

August 31, 2025

Schools to compile and forward all records to CBSE Regional Offices

September 2, 2025

CBSE Regional Offices to review and approve expected date

September 15, 2025

Important Points for Students and Parents

CBSE emphasizes the importance of meeting deadlines to ensure clarity, proper subject placement, fairness, and efficient planning.

  • The goal is to streamline the admissions process, reduce errors, and facilitate a smooth academic year with accurate records from the start.
  • Students and parents should promptly reach out to their school for direct admission or subject changes.
  • Kindly submit all required forms and documents within the specified timeframe.
  • Remember to keep copies of all materials you submit.
  • Parents of students affected by government service transfers should directly contact the Regional Office regarding the two-day submission requirement.
  • Exceptions for admissions after August 31, 2025, are granted for students whose parents are transferred under government service rules, provided that the necessary documents reach the concerned CBSE Regional Office within two days of admission via the Harkara system.

