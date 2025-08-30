NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Postponed till Further Notice; Seat Resignation Deadline Extended to Sept 3

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
NEET UG Counselling 202 Round 2 date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat resignation deadline to September 3, 2025. The Round 1 resignation window, initially August 21 to 25, 2025, is postponed. Candidates should check mcc.nic.in for official updates.

NEET UG Counselling 202 Round 2 date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently revised the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat resignation last date to September 3, 2025. The NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 was scheduled to start on August 29, 2025 but the revised date has not been released yet. Earlier, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation window was open from August 21 to 25, 2025, but it has been postponed until further notice. Candidates will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to look for the updates. 

The official notification on MCC website stated, “The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025.“

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candistea can check the following table carrying the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Event name 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Resignation 

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Level 

Undergraduate 

Scale 

National and State-wise

Quota 

All-India: 15%

State-wise: 85%

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 for PwD Candidates 

Recently, the MCC opened the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD). The board has also introduced 13 new disability centres for PwBD candidates. Students of such a category can obtain their disability certificates from the mentioned centres by September 9, 2025 by 12 PM, wherein they can get examined and obtain their Disability Certificates in order to participate in the counselling process. This paves way for a possibility of NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 to start after September 3 to 9, 2025.

How to Resign Seat in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1?

Candidates who wish to resign their allotted seat in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 will need to follow the mentioned steps to resign on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’ tab
  3. In the candidate log in portal, enter your credentials to log in
  4. In the candidate dashboard, click on the seat resignation tab
  5. Complete the process
  6. Download the confirmation page for future reference 

Candidates will need to report to their allotted college to resign their seat. Candidates must ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the institute, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’.

