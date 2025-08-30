NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Postponed till Further Notice; Seat Resignation Deadline Extended to Sept 3

NEET UG Counselling 202 Round 2 date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently revised the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat resignation last date to September 3, 2025. The NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 was scheduled to start on August 29, 2025 but the revised date has not been released yet. Earlier, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation window was open from August 21 to 25, 2025, but it has been postponed until further notice. Candidates will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to look for the updates.
The official notification on MCC website stated, “The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025.“
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candistea can check the following table carrying the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|
Event name
|
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Resignation
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)
BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Scale
|
National and State-wise
|
Quota
|
All-India: 15%
State-wise: 85%
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 for PwD Candidates
Recently, the MCC opened the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD). The board has also introduced 13 new disability centres for PwBD candidates. Students of such a category can obtain their disability certificates from the mentioned centres by September 9, 2025 by 12 PM, wherein they can get examined and obtain their Disability Certificates in order to participate in the counselling process. This paves way for a possibility of NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 to start after September 3 to 9, 2025.
Related Stories
How to Resign Seat in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1?
Candidates who wish to resign their allotted seat in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 will need to follow the mentioned steps to resign on the official website:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’ tab
- In the candidate log in portal, enter your credentials to log in
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the seat resignation tab
- Complete the process
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates will need to report to their allotted college to resign their seat. Candidates must ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the institute, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation