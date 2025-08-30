NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Last Date Extended to September 3; Details Here

News

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation last date to September 3, 2025 by 5 PM. Earlier, the last date to resign from NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 was August 25, 2025, but it has since been revised. Candidates who have completed their entire round 1 admission process can also withdraw their seat till September 3, 2025. It must be noted that in order to get your security deposit refunded, students will need to collect their resignation letter as proof. The official notice on the website to MCC states, “The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025.”

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights Candistea can check the following table carrying the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025: Overview Details Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Event name NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Resignation Board name Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Academic year 2025-26 Official website mcc.nic.in Stream Medical Dental Programmes MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) Level Undergraduate Scale National and State-wise Quota All-India: 15% State-wise: 85% Candidates will need to report to their allotted college to resign their seat. Candidates must ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the institute, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’.

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Students must keep the following documents readily available during the entire NEET UG Counselling 2025 rounds. For the forthcoming round 2, the mentioned documents will be useful: NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 and 12 marksheets

Birth certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (for State Quota seats)

Passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in NEET application)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Medical fitness certificate NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Date and Time Previously, before the revision, the NEET UG 2025 Counselling 2025 Round 2 was expected to begin on August 29, 2025. However, after the resignation date update, the round 2 registration date has not been disclosed yet. Candidates will need to keep checking the official website of MCC to check the updates schedule.