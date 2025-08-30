KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Last Date Extended to September 3; Details Here

Aug 30, 2025, 16:29 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignations to September 3, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates who have completed their full Round 1 admission process are also allowed to withdraw their seats until the new deadline because in order to ensure a security deposit refund, students must obtain a resignation letter.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation deadline extended to September 3, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation last date to September 3, 2025 by 5 PM. Earlier, the last date to resign from NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 was August 25, 2025, but it has since been revised. Candidates who have completed their entire round 1 admission process can also withdraw their seat till September 3, 2025. It must be noted that in order to get your security deposit refunded, students will need to collect their resignation letter as proof. 

The official notice on the website to MCC states, “The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025.”

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candistea can check the following table carrying the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Event name 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Resignation 

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Level 

Undergraduate 

Scale 

National and State-wise

Quota 

All-India: 15%

State-wise: 85%

Candidates will need to report to their allotted college to resign their seat. Candidates must ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the institute, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’.

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025

Students must keep the following documents readily available during the entire NEET UG Counselling 2025 rounds. For the forthcoming round 2, the mentioned documents will be useful:

  • NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard
  • Class 10 and 12 marksheets
  • Birth certificate 
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (for State Quota seats)
  • Passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in NEET application)
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical fitness certificate

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Date and Time

Previously, before the revision, the NEET UG 2025 Counselling 2025 Round 2 was expected to begin on August 29, 2025. However, after the resignation date update, the round 2 registration date has not been disclosed yet. Candidates will need to keep checking the official website of MCC to check the updates schedule. 

How To Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Once the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration dates are released, eligible and interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register themselves online: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ tab
  3. Scroll down to press on the NEET UG 2025 Registration link
  4. Enter your details and create a password
  5. Submit the registration form
  6. Pay the registration fee 
  7. Save the confirmation page and download the form for future use

