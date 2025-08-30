KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 30, 2025, 19:13 IST

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Results today, August 30, 2025. Applicants can check their status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, using their CET Number and password. The mock seat allotment results were released yesterday, August 29, 2025.

KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment list out today, August 30, 2025.
KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment list out today, August 30, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Results today, August 30, 2025. Candidates who applied for the seat allotment can check their status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students will need to check their status on the official website by using their CET Number and password. The authority released the KCET 2025 Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Results yesterday, August 29, 2025.

KCET Counselling 2025

Candidates can check the important points of KCET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Results

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Exam name 

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

State 

Karnataka 

Stream 

Engineering
Agriculture

Veterinary

KCET Final Seat Allotment Result Release Date

August 30, 2025 

Log in credentials 

CET Number 

Password

Latest News:

KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:

Events

Dates

Seat Matrix  release date

August 21, 2025

Mock/ Provisional Seat Allotment Results Date

August 29, 2025 after 1 PM

KCET Final Seat Allotment Result Release Date

August 30, 2025 

DIRECT LINK - KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 

Latest News on NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1:

Related Stories

What after Release of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2?

  • Students who have been allotted seats in the final round must download their allotment letter, pay the required fees, and report to their assigned colleges to confirm admission. Failure to do so will lead to seat cancellation.
  • Candidates should have all necessary documents ready for verification at the time of admission, including their admit card, rank card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, study certificates, and caste/income certificates.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News