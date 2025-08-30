KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details here

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Results today, August 30, 2025. Candidates who applied for the seat allotment can check their status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students will need to check their status on the official website by using their CET Number and password. The authority released the KCET 2025 Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Results yesterday, August 29, 2025.
KCET Counselling 2025
Candidates can check the important points of KCET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Results
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Veterinary
|
KCET Final Seat Allotment Result Release Date
|
August 30, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
CET Number
Password
KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat Matrix release date
|
August 21, 2025
|
Mock/ Provisional Seat Allotment Results Date
|
August 29, 2025 after 1 PM
|
KCET Final Seat Allotment Result Release Date
|
August 30, 2025
DIRECT LINK - KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025
What after Release of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2?
- Students who have been allotted seats in the final round must download their allotment letter, pay the required fees, and report to their assigned colleges to confirm admission. Failure to do so will lead to seat cancellation.
- Candidates should have all necessary documents ready for verification at the time of admission, including their admit card, rank card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, study certificates, and caste/income certificates.
