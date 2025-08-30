KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details here

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Results today, August 30, 2025. Candidates who applied for the seat allotment can check their status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students will need to check their status on the official website by using their CET Number and password. The authority released the KCET 2025 Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Results yesterday, August 29, 2025.

KCET Counselling 2025

Candidates can check the important points of KCET Counselling 2025 here: