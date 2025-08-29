Major Dhyan Chand Sing Bais, who is remembered as the “Wizard of Hockey”, was more than just an extraordinary player of hockey. He became a living symbol of skill, discipline, and sporting excellence in India. He was born on 29 August 1905 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). British India, and his life journey reflects how he transformed his humble beginnings into a legendary career that brought India unparalleled glory on the global stage. In this article, we will explore about the the early life about Major Dhyan Chand, his Life carrer, how he enterd in hockey, his olympics journey, his award & honours and his legacy in detail. On #NationalSportsDay, we pay tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and promote the importance of sports and fitness in everyday life. pic.twitter.com/pQsyQ1MAAD — MyGov Tripura (@mygovtripura) August 29, 2025

Here are some Key Facts about Major DhyanChad: Attribute Details Full Name Major Dhyan Chand Singh Bais Birth 29 August 1905, Allahabad (British India) Family Background Son of Sameshwar Dutt Singh Bais (Army man) & Shyama Singh (Bais Rajput) Nickname “Chand” (Moon) – for practising hockey under moonlight Army Career Joined the British Indian Army in 1922 as a sepoy Position in Hockey Centre Forward International Debut 1926 – Indian Army tour of New Zealand Major Olympic Achievements Gold – 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), 1936 (Berlin) Notable Feat Scored 14 goals in the 1928 Olympics; 570 goals in career (unofficial count) Retirement 1949 Death 3 December 1979, New Delhi Honors Dhyan Chand Award (2002, lifetime sports achievement award), National Stadium & Sports Day (29 Aug) named after him

Early Life of the Major Dhyanchand Source: dhyanchand.org Major Dhyan Chand was born into a Rajput family. His father, Sameshwar Dutt Singh Bais, was in the British Indian Army, which meant frequent relocations for the whole family during his father's postings. Due to the constant movement taught young Dhyan was taught resilience and adaptability, which was reflected in Dhyan Chand's life in his sporting life. In Early childhood, Dhyan Chand was not immediately drawn toward hockey. He enjoyed wrestling more than anything else during his childhood, but once his whole family was settled in Jhansi, and by casually, he played hockey and made up a makeshift court with sticks and balls and from here, he started playing hockey and revealed his natural genius for hockey During the initial stage, his formal training was almost absent. His education, too, was interrupted by relocations, and he eventually left school after the sixth grade. Yet, his passion for hockey steadily grew, and destiny soon opened the right door for him—through the army.

When was Major Dhyan Chand entered into the army, and his rise in Hockey? Major Dhyan Chand joined the British Indian Army in 1922 as a sepoy at the age of 17. His sporting cultures, disciplines and flourishing in Hockey were due to his joining in Army only. After the completion of his duty, he often practised alone at night under the moonlight, and for his unusual habit, he earned a nickname of “Chand”, which means moon in Hindi By the mid-1920s, his dribbling, control, and instinctive scoring ability caught attention. His breakthrough came in 1926, when he was chosen to represent the Indian Army in New Zealand. India won 18 out of 21 matches, and Dhyan’s performance left spectators and rivals spellbound. It was the beginning of his international journey. Career Highlights 1928 Amsterdam Olympics: India’s debut in hockey; won gold without conceding a goal. Dhyan Chand scored 14 of the 29 team goals.

1932 Los Angeles Olympics: Formed legendary partnership with brother Roop Singh; India beat USA 24–1 (Dhyan 8 goals, Roop 10).

1936 Berlin Olympics: India defeated Germany 8–1 in the final before Adolf Hitler; Dhyan Chand scored 3 goals and mesmerised the world.

What were the awards and honours won by the Major Dhyan Chand Award? During his career and even after he retired from his sport as a career, he received many awards and medals, which are: Olympic Gold Medals in Hockey:

1928 (Amsterdam Olympics) – India’s first Olympic gold in hockey.



1932 (Los Angeles Olympics) – India dominated, defeating the USA 24–1.



1936 (Berlin Olympics) – India beat Germany 8–1 in the final, considered one of the greatest performances in hockey history.

Titles & Recognition Abroad:

Nicknamed the “Wizard of Hockey” for his extraordinary ball control.



In the Berlin Olympics 1936, Adolf Hitler reportedly offered him a position in the German Army (which Dhyan Chand politely declined).



In Vienna, Austria, a statue of Dhyan Chand with four hands and four sticks was erected to symbolise his magical skills.

Post-Retirement Honours Padma Bhushan (1956) – India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to sports. What were the Legacy and Recognition of Major Dhyan Chand? Dhyan Chand retired from international hockey in 1949, leaving behind a record that still feels mythical—570 goals in 185 matches. For his skills, humanity and sportsmanship, he was always admired among many athletes. He was admired not only for his skills but also for his humility and sportsmanship. The Government of India, in 2002, instituted the Dhyan Chand Award, which is the nation’s highest lifetime achievement award in sports, in his honour.

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi was named after him.

For his birth anniversary, August 29, the India Government has decided to celebrate annually as National Sports Day.