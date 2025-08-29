KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
By Prabhat Mishra
Aug 29, 2025, 10:00 IST

Major Dhyan Chand, the “Wizard of Hockey,” epitomized skill, discipline, and sporting excellence. Born on 29 August 1905 in Allahabad, his remarkable career brought India Olympic glory in 1928, 1932, and 1936. Celebrated annually on National Sports Day, his enduring legacy continues to inspire generations as a symbol of true sportsmanship.

Major Dhyan Chand Sing Bais, who is remembered as the “Wizard of Hockey”, was more than just an extraordinary player of hockey. He became a living symbol of skill, discipline, and sporting excellence in India.

He was born on 29 August 1905 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). British India, and his life journey reflects how he transformed his humble beginnings into a legendary career that brought India unparalleled glory on the global stage.

In this article, we will explore about the the early life about Major Dhyan Chand, his Life carrer, how he enterd in hockey, his olympics journey, his award & honours and his legacy in detail.

Here are some Key Facts about Major DhyanChad:

Attribute

Details

Full Name

Major Dhyan Chand Singh Bais

Birth

29 August 1905, Allahabad (British India)

Family Background

Son of Sameshwar Dutt Singh Bais (Army man) & Shyama Singh (Bais Rajput)

Nickname

“Chand” (Moon) – for practising hockey under moonlight

Army Career

Joined the British Indian Army in 1922 as a sepoy

Position in Hockey

Centre Forward

International Debut

1926 – Indian Army tour of New Zealand

Major Olympic Achievements

Gold – 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), 1936 (Berlin)

Notable Feat

Scored 14 goals in the 1928 Olympics; 570 goals in career (unofficial count)

Retirement

1949

Death

3 December 1979, New Delhi

Honors

Dhyan Chand Award (2002, lifetime sports achievement award), National Stadium & Sports Day (29 Aug) named after him

Early Life of the Major Dhyanchand

dc1234

Source: dhyanchand.org

Major Dhyan Chand was born into a Rajput family. His father, Sameshwar Dutt Singh Bais, was in the British Indian Army, which meant frequent relocations for the whole family during his father's postings. Due to the constant movement taught young Dhyan was taught resilience and adaptability, which was reflected in Dhyan Chand's life in his sporting life.

In Early childhood, Dhyan Chand was not immediately drawn toward hockey. He enjoyed wrestling more than anything else during his childhood, but once his whole family was settled in Jhansi, and by casually, he played hockey and made up a makeshift court with sticks and balls and from here, he started playing hockey and revealed his natural genius for hockey

During the initial stage, his formal training was almost absent. His education, too, was interrupted by relocations, and he eventually left school after the sixth grade. Yet, his passion for hockey steadily grew, and destiny soon opened the right door for him—through the army.

When was Major Dhyan Chand entered into the army, and his rise in Hockey?

Major Dhyan Chand joined the British Indian Army in 1922 as a sepoy at the age of 17. His sporting cultures, disciplines and flourishing in Hockey were due to his joining in Army only. After the completion of his duty, he often practised alone at night under the moonlight, and for his unusual habit, he earned a nickname of “Chand”, which means moon in Hindi 

By the mid-1920s, his dribbling, control, and instinctive scoring ability caught attention. His breakthrough came in 1926, when he was chosen to represent the Indian Army in New Zealand. India won 18 out of 21 matches, and Dhyan’s performance left spectators and rivals spellbound. It was the beginning of his international journey.

Career Highlights

  • 1928 Amsterdam Olympics: India’s debut in hockey; won gold without conceding a goal. Dhyan Chand scored 14 of the 29 team goals.

  • 1932 Los Angeles Olympics: Formed legendary partnership with brother Roop Singh; India beat USA 24–1 (Dhyan 8 goals, Roop 10).

  • 1936 Berlin Olympics: India defeated Germany 8–1 in the final before Adolf Hitler; Dhyan Chand scored 3 goals and mesmerised the world.

What were the awards and honours won by the  Major Dhyan Chand Award?

During his career and even after he retired from his sport as a career, he received many awards and medals, which are:

  • Olympic Gold Medals in Hockey:

    • 1928 (Amsterdam Olympics) – India’s first Olympic gold in hockey.

    • 1932 (Los Angeles Olympics) – India dominated, defeating the USA 24–1.

    • 1936 (Berlin Olympics) – India beat Germany 8–1 in the final, considered one of the greatest performances in hockey history.

  • Titles & Recognition Abroad:

    • Nicknamed the “Wizard of Hockey” for his extraordinary ball control.

    • In the Berlin Olympics 1936, Adolf Hitler reportedly offered him a position in the German Army (which Dhyan Chand politely declined).

    • In Vienna, Austria, a statue of Dhyan Chand with four hands and four sticks was erected to symbolise his magical skills.

Post-Retirement Honours

  • Padma Bhushan (1956) – India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to sports.

What were the Legacy and Recognition of Major Dhyan Chand?

Dhyan Chand retired from international hockey in 1949, leaving behind a record that still feels mythical—570 goals in 185 matches. For his skills, humanity and sportsmanship, he was always admired among many athletes.

He was admired not only for his skills but also for his humility and sportsmanship.

  • The Government of India, in 2002, instituted the Dhyan Chand Award, which is the nation’s highest lifetime achievement award in sports, in his honour.

  • The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi was named after him.

  • For his birth anniversary, August 29, the India Government has decided to celebrate annually as National Sports Day.

His autobiography, Goal (1952), offers a rare glimpse into his journey and the challenges of being a sportsman in pre-independence India.

Conclusion

Major Dhyan Chand was not only an extraordinary and natural genius in hockey. But also, he was a phenomenon who refined the sport of hockey in India’s image at the International level. With his unmatched skills, extraordinary vision and self-determination, he makes India proud during the Olympics. His name continues to inspire athletics across the globe and across the generations, making him an eternal symbol of sportsmanship greatness.


