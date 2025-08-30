KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Oldest U.S. Federal Holiday: Labor Day or New Year? Check List!

By Alisha Louis
Aug 30, 2025, 13:40 EDT

Wondering which U.S. federal holiday is the oldest? This article compares Labor Day and New Year’s Day and provides a full list of federal holidays with key historical facts, helping readers understand their origins and importance.

Complete List of Oldest U.S. Federal Holidays.
Federal holidays in the United States mark important days of national significance and provide time for reflection and celebration. Among these, questions often arise about which holiday holds the distinction of being the oldest. The debate often focuses on New Year’s Day and Labor Day. While many Americans celebrate both, understanding their history, origins, and official recognition reveals the answer. This article delves into the creation of federal holidays in the U.S., tracing the inception of the earliest holidays, and compares Labor Day and New Year’s Day to determine which came first. Additionally, it presents a complete list of federal holidays, shedding light on the rich history behind these special days.

Labor Day was first celebrated on September 05, 1882. But it did not become a U.S. Federal Holiday till 1894. The first federal holidays established in 1870 were:

  • New Year’s Day (January 1)

  • Independence Day (July 4)

  • Thanksgiving Day (date varying, now the fourth Thursday of November)

  • Christmas Day (December 25)

Federal Holiday

Date

Year Established

Significance

New Year’s Day

January 01

1870

Marks the beginning of the new calendar year

Independence Day

July 04

1870

Celebrates the nation’s independence in 1776

Thanksgiving Day

Fourth Thursday of November

1870

A day of gratitude and harvest celebration

Christmas Day

December 25

1870

Commemorates the birth of Jesus for Christians

Labor Day

First Monday of September

1894

Honors American workers and labor movement

Washington’s Birthday

Third Monday of February

1885

Celebrates George Washington’s birthday

Memorial Day

  

1971

Honors fallen soldiers

Veterans Day

Last Monday in May

1954

Recognizes all U.S. military veterans

Juneteenth

June 19

2021

Marks emancipation of enslaved African Americans

Source- Wikipedia

Which is the Oldest Federal Holiday in the U.S.: Labor Day or New Year?

New Year’s Day became an official federal holiday in 1870, making it one of the first holidays recognized by the federal government. Labor Day, by contrast, was first celebrated in 1882 and officially became a federal holiday in 1894. This makes New Year’s Day the oldest federal holiday, predating Labor Day by over two decades. New Year’s Day marked the start of the recognized holiday calendar, along with Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas—the original four federal holidays established. Labor Day was introduced later to honor the contributions of American workers and their labor movement.

Conclusion

New Year’s Day is the oldest federally recognized holiday in the United States, established in 1870 before Labor Day’s official recognition in 1894. Labor Day remains important as a tribute to American workers but came later historically. The federal holiday calendar reflects the values and history of the nation, with each day representing unique cultural and historical significance.

    FAQs

    • What recent holiday joined the federal holiday list?
      +
      Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
    • Which holidays were first recognized federally in the U.S.?
      +
      New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas were the first federal holidays recognized in 1870.
    • Q1: When was Labor Day declared a federal holiday?
      +
      Labor Day was officially declared a federal holiday in 1894.

