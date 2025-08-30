Oldest U.S. Federal Holiday: Labor Day or New Year? Check List!

Federal holidays in the United States mark important days of national significance and provide time for reflection and celebration. Among these, questions often arise about which holiday holds the distinction of being the oldest. The debate often focuses on New Year’s Day and Labor Day. While many Americans celebrate both, understanding their history, origins, and official recognition reveals the answer. This article delves into the creation of federal holidays in the U.S., tracing the inception of the earliest holidays, and compares Labor Day and New Year’s Day to determine which came first. Additionally, it presents a complete list of federal holidays, shedding light on the rich history behind these special days. Complete List of Oldest U.S. Federal Holidays Labor Day was first celebrated on September 05, 1882. But it did not become a U.S. Federal Holiday till 1894. The first federal holidays established in 1870 were:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Independence Day (July 4)

Thanksgiving Day (date varying, now the fourth Thursday of November)

Christmas Day (December 25) Federal Holiday Date Year Established Significance New Year’s Day January 01 1870 Marks the beginning of the new calendar year Independence Day July 04 1870 Celebrates the nation’s independence in 1776 Thanksgiving Day Fourth Thursday of November 1870 A day of gratitude and harvest celebration Christmas Day December 25 1870 Commemorates the birth of Jesus for Christians Labor Day First Monday of September 1894 Honors American workers and labor movement Washington’s Birthday Third Monday of February 1885 Celebrates George Washington’s birthday Memorial Day 1971 Honors fallen soldiers Veterans Day Last Monday in May 1954 Recognizes all U.S. military veterans Juneteenth June 19 2021 Marks emancipation of enslaved African Americans

Source- Wikipedia Which is the Oldest Federal Holiday in the U.S.: Labor Day or New Year? New Year's Day became an official federal holiday in 1870, making it one of the first holidays recognized by the federal government. Labor Day, by contrast, was first celebrated in 1882 and officially became a federal holiday in 1894. This makes New Year's Day the oldest federal holiday, predating Labor Day by over two decades. New Year's Day marked the start of the recognized holiday calendar, along with Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas—the original four federal holidays established. Labor Day was introduced later to honor the contributions of American workers and their labor movement.