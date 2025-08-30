Oldest U.S. Federal Holiday: Labor Day or New Year? Check List!

Federal holidays in the United States mark important days of national significance and provide time for reflection and celebration. Among these, questions often arise about which holiday holds the distinction of being the oldest. The debate often focuses on New Year’s Day and Labor Day. While many Americans celebrate both, understanding their history, origins, and official recognition reveals the answer. This article delves into the creation of federal holidays in the U.S., tracing the inception of the earliest holidays, and compares Labor Day and New Year’s Day to determine which came first. Additionally, it presents a complete list of federal holidays, shedding light on the rich history behind these special days.
Complete List of Oldest U.S. Federal Holidays
Labor Day was first celebrated on September 05, 1882. But it did not become a U.S. Federal Holiday till 1894. The first federal holidays established in 1870 were:
-
New Year’s Day (January 1)
-
Independence Day (July 4)
-
Thanksgiving Day (date varying, now the fourth Thursday of November)
-
Christmas Day (December 25)
|
Federal Holiday
|
Date
|
Year Established
|
Significance
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 01
|
1870
|
Marks the beginning of the new calendar year
|
Independence Day
|
July 04
|
1870
|
Celebrates the nation’s independence in 1776
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
Fourth Thursday of November
|
1870
|
A day of gratitude and harvest celebration
|
Christmas Day
|
December 25
|
1870
|
Commemorates the birth of Jesus for Christians
|
Labor Day
|
First Monday of September
|
1894
|
Honors American workers and labor movement
|
Washington’s Birthday
|
Third Monday of February
|
1885
|
Celebrates George Washington’s birthday
|
Memorial Day
|
1971
|
Honors fallen soldiers
|
Veterans Day
|
Last Monday in May
|
1954
|
Recognizes all U.S. military veterans
|
Juneteenth
|
June 19
|
2021
|
Marks emancipation of enslaved African Americans
Source- Wikipedia
Which is the Oldest Federal Holiday in the U.S.: Labor Day or New Year?
New Year’s Day became an official federal holiday in 1870, making it one of the first holidays recognized by the federal government. Labor Day, by contrast, was first celebrated in 1882 and officially became a federal holiday in 1894. This makes New Year’s Day the oldest federal holiday, predating Labor Day by over two decades. New Year’s Day marked the start of the recognized holiday calendar, along with Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas—the original four federal holidays established. Labor Day was introduced later to honor the contributions of American workers and their labor movement.
Conclusion
New Year’s Day is the oldest federally recognized holiday in the United States, established in 1870 before Labor Day’s official recognition in 1894. Labor Day remains important as a tribute to American workers but came later historically. The federal holiday calendar reflects the values and history of the nation, with each day representing unique cultural and historical significance.
