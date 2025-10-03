If you feel mentally tired and foggy, always sleepy, and dull doing everyday tasks, then you are most probably in need of some dopamine. Now you could scroll your phone the whole day. But we suggest a better alternative to doomscrolling. And that is solving optical illusions. Optical illusions are good at stimulating your brain and efficient at providing a mini mental workout. Researchers have proven that these visual illusions not only enhance neural connections but also improve mood, memory, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills. Optical illusions are a hot topic among neuroscientists and researchers to understand the mechanism of the brain. These illusion pictures are a part of various neurological studies to study how a brain loses its capacity to work efficiently with age. That is why optical illusions are highly suggested for older adults to help them keep mental decline at bay.

Optical illusions are great for your brain. If you are a fan of mental workouts and solving tricky puzzles, then this optical illusion is going to test your observation power to the max. Find a frog hidden among lily pads in 5 seconds. Will you take this challenge? Let's go! There Is A Frog Hidden Among Lily Pads! Spot It In 5 Seconds To Prove You Are Super Vigilant! Image: Reddit This optical illusion will require razor-sharp vision and the ability to scan a visual scene just as efficiently as X-rays do. If you believe you possess such sharpness, then try to spot the hidden frog in this illusion in under five seconds. This puzzle may be difficult for average minds. So if you are able solve it in the given time limit then you probably have sharp visual acuity. So what are you waiting for? Let's begin the hunt!