CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum is divided into four main units, each carrying equal weight in the final 80-mark theory paper. A smart study plan must balance the narrative-heavy subjects (History) with the conceptual ones (Civics & Economics).This 5-month study plan offers a complete guide for CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the 2026 Social Science Board Exam. This plan is made to help you get ready in a smart way.

We've looked at how many marks each part of the Social Science paper is worth (out of 80 marks total) and built a step-by-step timetable just for you. This way, you build a strong base. The last month before the exam is fully set aside for revising everything, practicing with sample papers, and learning from any mistakes. Get ready to ace your Social Science exam!