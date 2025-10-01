CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum is divided into four main units, each carrying equal weight in the final 80-mark theory paper. A smart study plan must balance the narrative-heavy subjects (History) with the conceptual ones (Civics & Economics).This 5-month study plan offers a complete guide for CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the 2026 Social Science Board Exam. This plan is made to help you get ready in a smart way.
We've looked at how many marks each part of the Social Science paper is worth (out of 80 marks total) and built a step-by-step timetable just for you. This way, you build a strong base. The last month before the exam is fully set aside for revising everything, practicing with sample papers, and learning from any mistakes. Get ready to ace your Social Science exam!
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit Weightage (2025-26)
Before starting any preparation, understanding the weightage distribution is crucial for smart planning. This table shows how the 80 marks for the theory paper are allocated:
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Subject
|
Marks Allocated (Theory)
|
I
|
India and the Contemporary World - II
|
History
|
20 (18 Theory + 2 Map Work)
|
II
|
Contemporary India – II
|
Geography
|
20 (17 Theory + 3 Map Work)
|
III
|
Democratic Politics - II
|
Political Science
|
20
|
IV
|
Understanding Economic Development
|
Economics
|
20
|
Total Theory
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Tips to Score Well in CBSE Class 10 Board Social Science Exam 2026
To do well in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2026, students need to follow a consistent practice routine, revise effectively, practice map work and maintain a healthy study schedule. Check the given points to score well in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam 2026:
