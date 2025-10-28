CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26: Download Class 10 SST Map Work in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2025 Social Science for Class 10: Map work is a crucial component of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum, offering a practical approach to understanding geographical, historical, and political concepts. It fosters spatial reasoning and helps students connect classroom learning to real-world scenarios. Through map work, students develop essential skills in interpreting, analyzing, and accurately representing information visually.

For the academic year, 2025-26 CBSE has given particular map items from History and Geography for Class 10 students to focus on. This article provides a comprehensive list of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Items that students must study for their final board examinations. Additionally, chapter-wise map items are available for direct PDF download via a link at the end of this article.