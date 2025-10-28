Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26: Download Class 10 SST Map Work in PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 28, 2025, 16:58 IST

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus: The CBSE has released the new syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Get here the latest syllabus of social science map work of Class 10 to know which topics need to cover for the upcoming 2026 10th board examination. Download FREE PDF. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2025 Social Science for Class 10: Map work is a crucial component of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum, offering a practical approach to understanding geographical, historical, and political concepts. It fosters spatial reasoning and helps students connect classroom learning to real-world scenarios. Through map work, students develop essential skills in interpreting, analyzing, and accurately representing information visually.

For the academic year, 2025-26 CBSE has given particular map items from History and Geography for Class 10 students to focus on. This article provides a comprehensive list of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Items that students must study for their final board examinations. Additionally, chapter-wise map items are available for direct PDF download via a link at the end of this article.

Check: Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26

Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26

Check below the map items from History and Geography which are to be located/labelled/identified on the map of India:

Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science (Latest)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News