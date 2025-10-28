CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

To prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science examinations, students can utilize this valuable resource of previous year's question papers (from the last five years). Practicing with these authentic exam questions helps students become familiar with the exam format and question types, identify areas for improvement, and build confidence.
Engaging with past papers is a proven strategy for success, enabling students to test their knowledge, understand common pitfalls, and refine problem-solving skills for improved performance and higher scores in their CBSE Class 10 Social Science exams.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Structure 2025-26 (Revised)
To understand the format of the upcoming board examinations, students should familiarize themselves with the revised structure of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper for 2025-26. This updated pattern details the distribution of marks across different sections and question types, aiding in focused preparation
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper
This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 10 Social Science previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper 2025
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper 2024
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper 2023
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper 2022
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Paper 2020
For the 2026 board examinations, the CBSE has implemented a revised paper pattern for Class 10 Social Science. The updated structure dedicates each section to a specific subject: Section A for History, Section B for Geography, Section C for Political Science, and Section D for Economics. This revision aims to create a more organized and subject-focused examination.
|
1. The question paper will consist of 38 questions, all compulsory.
2. The paper is divided into four sections:
3. Each section will carry 20 marks.
4. Very Short Answer (VSA) questions: 2 marks each, answers in about 40 words.
5. Short Answer (SA) questions: 3 marks each, answers in about 60 words.
6. Long Answer (LA) questions: 5 marks each, answers in about 120 words.
7. Case-Based Questions (CBQ): Each carries 4 marks with three sub-questions; answers in about 100 words.
8. Map-Based Questions: Total 5 marks
9. Choice: No overall choice, but internal choice is provided in some questions. Students must attempt only one option.
10. Special provision for Visually Impaired candidates: Alternative questions (in place of visual/map-based ones) will be provided and must be attempted by them only.
Unit-Wise Weightage (Social Science)
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
History (India & the Contemporary World – II)
|
18 + 2 (map)
|
Geography (Contemporary India – II)
|
17 + 3 (map)
|
Political Science (Democratic Politics – II)
|
20
|
Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
|
20
|
Total
|
80
Key Features of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Papers
-
Familiarization with Exam Pattern: Students can understand the structure, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the actual board examination.
-
Identification of Important Topics: Recurring themes and frequently asked questions highlight the key chapters and concepts that require more attention.
-
Time Management Practice: Solving papers under timed conditions helps students improve their speed and efficiency, ensuring they can complete the exam within the allotted time.
-
Self-Assessment and Improvement: By evaluating their performance, students can identify their strengths and weaknesses, allowing them to focus on areas that need improvement.
-
Boosts Confidence: Practicing with actual papers reduces exam anxiety and builds confidence, as students become more comfortable with the examination environment.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Map Based Questions
Map-based questions are an integral part of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination, particularly for Geography and History sections. These questions assess a student's spatial understanding, knowledge of geographical features, historical locations, and their ability to interpret and mark information on a map.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Comprehensive Map Work Syllabus (2025-26)
Here are some common types of map-based questions and important areas to focus on:
|
Subject
|
Map Work Focus
|
Topics to Identify/Locate and Label
|
History (2 Marks)
|
Nationalism in India (Key Centers of National Movement)
|
Congress Sessions: Calcutta (1920), Nagpur (1920), Madras (1927). National Movement Centers: Champaran (Indigo Planters), Kheda (Peasants Satyagraha), Ahmedabad (Cotton Mill Workers), Amritsar (Jallianwala Bagh), Chauri Chaura (Calling off Non-Cooperation), Dandi (Civil Disobedience/Salt March).
|
Geography (3 Marks)
|
I. Physical Features & Resources
|
Physical Features: Mountains, plateaus, plains, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas (e.g., Himalayas, Deccan Plateau, Ganga, Yamuna, Chilika Lake). Major Soil Types: Areas dominated by alluvial, black, red, laterite, and arid soils.
|
II. Agriculture & Minerals
|
Major Crops: Areas producing Wheat, Rice, Sugarcane, Cotton, Jute, Tea, Coffee. Minerals (Iron Ore): Mayurbhanj, Durg, Balladila, Bellary, Kudremukh. Minerals (Coal): Raniganj, Bokaro, Talcher, Neyveli.
|
III. Energy & Industries
|
Oil Fields: Digboi, Naharkatia, Mumbai High, Bassein, Kalol, Ankleshwar. Nuclear Power Plants: Narora, Kakrapar, Tarapur, Kalpakkam. Thermal Power Plants: Namrup, Singrauli, Ramagundam.
|
IV. Lifelines & Urban Centers
|
Major Industrial Regions/Cities: Cotton Textile Centers (e.g., Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat), Iron and Steel Plants (e.g., Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Durgapur), Software Technology Parks (e.g., Noida, Bengaluru). Seaports & International Airports: Major Seaports (e.g., Kandla, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Vizag), International Airports (Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad).
Students should regularly practice marking these locations on outline maps to ensure accuracy and speed during the examination.
