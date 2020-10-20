NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science - Latest Edition for 2020-2021

Download NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science - History, Geography, Civics and Economics here in PDF format. We have provided here the latest textbooks published by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research & Training) exclusively for the current academic year. NCERT Textbooks are followed by CBSE and other state boards in preparing their curriculum and the board exam papers. Therefore, students should use the NCERT Books to obtain high scores in exams and grow well in their academic career. Links to download NCERT Social Science Books for Class 10 are given below in form of chapter-wise PDF.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science History – India and the Contemporary World II

Chapter 1: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

Chapter 2: Nationalism in India

Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation

Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Geography – Contemporary India II

Chapter 1: Resources and Development

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

Chapter 3: Water Resources

Chapter 4: Agriculture

Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries

Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Political Science – Democratic Politics II

Chapter 1: Power Sharing

Chapter 2: Federalism

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Economics – Understanding Economic Development

Chapter 1: Development

Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy

Chapter 3: Money and Credit

Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy

Chapter 5: Consumer Rights

