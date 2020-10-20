NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science - Latest Edition for 2020-2021

Download NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science - History, Geography, Civics and Economics here in PDF format. We have provided here the latest textbooks published by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research & Training) exclusively for the current academic year. NCERT Textbooks are followed by CBSE and other state boards in preparing their curriculum and the board exam papers. Therefore, students should use the NCERT Books to obtain high scores in exams and grow well in their academic career. Links to download NCERT Social Science Books for Class 10 are given below in form of chapter-wise PDF.
NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science History – India and the Contemporary World II
Chapter 1: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
Chapter 2: Nationalism in India
Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World
Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation
Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World
NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Geography – Contemporary India II
Chapter 1: Resources and Development
Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources
Chapter 3: Water Resources
Chapter 4: Agriculture
Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources
Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries
Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy
NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Political Science – Democratic Politics II
Chapter 1: Power Sharing
Chapter 2: Federalism
Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity
Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste
Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements
Chapter 6: Political Parties
Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy
Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy
NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Economics – Understanding Economic Development
Chapter 1: Development
Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy
Chapter 3: Money and Credit
Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy
Chapter 5: Consumer Rights
You can also get here the best-explained NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History, Geography, Civics and Economics subjects. All these solutions will help you clear your concepts and prepare well for the board exam.
To get the latest NCERT Textbooks and NCERT Solutions for all major subjects of class 10.
