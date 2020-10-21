NCERT Book for Class 10 History (in English & Hindi) - Download latest textbook for 2020-2021

NCERT Book for Class 10 History is the best book to clearly understand the concepts and facts involved in the subject. This book explains all the important past events related to nationalism and industrialisation in the simplest language that stimulates interest in students. This helps them learn the subject easily and enables them to score high marks in their exam. We have provided here the NCERT Class 10 History Book in both English and Hindi languages. All the chapters of the textbook are provided in PDF format which students may directly download by clicking on the respective links mentioned below:

New* CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers 2021 Released - Download Now

To take full advantage of the NCERT Class 10 History Book, students should also practice with the NCERT questions given at the end of each chapter of the book. These questions are designed to test the students' knowledge and give them a chance of self-assessment by analysing their weak areas. In order to understand the right way to approach the NCERT questions, take the help of the NCERT Class 10 History Solutions prepared by the subject experts at Jagran Josh. These NCERT solutions are explained precisely and are quite easy to understand. Students will find these solutions very useful in making the preparation for their board exam. The link to access the NCERT History Solutions is given below:

Also, check below the NCERT Books and Solutions for all other major subjects of Class 10:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Book Class 10 Social Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Book for Class 10 English - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science