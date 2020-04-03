NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science History: Get Free Solutions of All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for class 10 students are considered as one of the most helpful resource to obtain high scores in the board examinations. Working on the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science strengthen not helps students strengthen their foundation in the subject, but also makes them efficient enough to tackle different types of problems.

Get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History Textbook - India and the Contemporary World II. The NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh are prepared in a way to help students easily understand the concepts and learn the series of events included. All the solutions are designed as per the CBSE marking scheme and appropriate word limit. Solutions of all the chapters of History prescribed under latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus are available here. These accurate and concise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 History will help you prepare well for the internal as well the annual board examinations.

NCERT Solutions for Class Social Science History: India and the Contemporary World-II

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science is divided into four parts – History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. History part of Class 10 Social Science provides knowledge about various events of past. It explains the phenomena of development of nationalism, globalisation, industrialisation and rise of print culture in India. NCERT Book for Class 10 History is named as India and the Contemporary World-II and has total five chapters.

Chapter 1 - The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

Nationalism is an ideology that promotes devotion and loyalty to the nation or we can say that it is a movement that develops a sense of nation consciousness. In this chapter, we get to know about the idea of nation and the making of nationalism in Europe. This chapter has total 10 questions based on the concepts included in it.

Chapter 2 - Nationalism in India



This chapter gives us information about various movements that took place in India to gain basic the identity of the Nation. You will learn about the Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movements that helped in igniting the spirit of nationalism among the Indians. This chapter talks about how Congress sought to develop the national movement which got active participation from different social groups. We also get to know how the united struggle for freedom of country helped to develop the sense of collective belonging among people. In this chapter, students will have total eight questions to practice.

Chapter 3 - The Making of a Global World

In this chapter, we get to know about the long history of trade and migration of people that gave rise to the making of the global world. It explains how the culture, technology and ideas were exchanged between the nations. We learn about the globalisation, silk routes, the role of technology and trade were in this chapter. There are total nine questions in this chapter. NCERT solutions will help to understand all these complex topics in the easiest and the simplest way.

Chapter 4 - The Age of Industrialisation

This was the period of 18th and 19th century, when industrialization actually began. This chapter explains how the age of industrialisation marked the beginning of modernisation. It stimulated the process of set up of new factories, production of goods on large scale that eventually gave a push to the worldwide trade. This chapter focuses on the history of Britain which was the first industrial nation. It also explains how the industrial pattern was changed in India due to the colonial rule. This chapter has total seven questions.

Chapter 5: Print, Culture and the Modern World

Class 10 History Chapter - 5 explains the development of print, from its beginnings in East Asia to its expansion in Europe and then in India. With this chapter, we get to know how the print technology affected the cultures and social lives. It also explains how the print revolution resulted in rise of literacy among poors and women and it gave them an opportunity to raise their voice against the various social issues. There are 7 questions in this chapter for which you will find the best answers in the NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh.

