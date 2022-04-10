NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths - Best for CBSE Term 2 Exam Preparation

Get NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Maths. All the questions are provided with easy and accurate solutions. All the questions given in NCERT Exemplar are very important for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022.

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for Class 10 Maths are very important to prepare questions other than those given in the NCERT Textbook. The questions given in the NCERT Exemplar are very important for the CBSE Board Exam. With this article, you can check the detailed and precise solutions for all the NCERT Class 10 Maths Exemplar Problems. All the NCERT Exemplar solutions have been explained in a way to help students easily understand the concepts and techniques applied. These questions and solutions will be very helpful to score high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important 2, 3 & Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Based on CBSE Sample Paper)

Chapters to be prepared for the TERM 2 EXAM are:

1. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

2. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

3. CIRCLES

4. CONSTRUCTIONS

5. SOME APPLICATIONS OF TRIGONOMETRY

6. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

7. STATISTICS

You are suggested to go through the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2022 thoroughly to know the chapter-wise topics that must be prepared for the term 2 exam.

Chapter-wise links to download NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for Class 10 Maths are given below:

Follow the NCERT Exemplar Solutions provided by Jagran Josh to enhance your preparation level for the CBSE boards and competitive examinations. It's better if you practice the NCERT Exemplar Problems at the same time a chapter is explained in the class. This will really help you to clear all the complex level concepts and get better at the subject. All class 10 students should practice with the NCERT Exemplar Problems regularly at home so that they can get acquainted with the advanced or complex problems and learn to solve them for obtaining correct answers.

Importance of NCERT Exemplar Problems

Most of the problems given in NCERT Exemplar are based on the concepts and topics which are very important from the exam point of view. Questions given in the NCERT Exemplar are often asked in the board exams. These questions a very good resource for preparing critical questions like Higher Order Thinking Skill (HOTS) questions. All these questions not only make the preparation for board exams easy but are equally important for other competitive exams as well.

Important features of Class 10 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar are:

Have a sufficient number of questions from each chapter of Class 10 Maths NCERT Book

Helpful to assess your understanding level of concepts learned in each chapter

Important for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022

Very useful for competitive examinations like KVPY, NTSE, NSO, etc.

Also Read: NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths

Students having a clear understating of the basic concepts of Maths can easily solve the problems given NCERT exemplar books. After solving problems of NCERT exemplar one can easily identify his/her hold on the concepts and fundamentals of Class 10 Maths.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Study Material for 2021-2022 Session (Absolutely Free)

Check below the NCERT Solutions for other subjects of Class 10:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

Check NCERT Books and Solutions from Class 4 to Class 12

We at Jagran Josh, provide the latest version of NCERT Books and NCERT solutions for all major subjects in class 4 to class 12. All the solutions have been prepared by the subject experts and are provided with detailed and appropriate explanations. Students must check these Free NCERT solutions to know the perfect answers for all questions given in NCERT books.

For all the latest updates and reliable study material for all board exams, visit jagranjosh.com/school.