118 Elements and Their Symbols and Atomic Numbers:The Periodic Table is a well-organized chart that contains all 118 known elements in the universe. These elements are the building blocks of matter, meaning everything around us is made up of them. Each element in the periodic table has: A unique symbol – a one or two-letter abbreviation used to represent the element.

An atomic number – the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom of the element. The Rules for Chemical Symbols These rules help in identifying and writing chemical symbols consistently across all elements. The symbol serves as a shorthand notation for each element's name in formulas and equations, making communication more efficient and precise in the field of chemistry.

The first letter of the chemical symbol of an element is always capitalized. Example: Carbon → C

If the chemical symbol consists of more than one letter, any subsequent letters are lowercase. Example: Hydrogen → H, Helium → He 118 Elements and Their Symbols and Atomic Numbers Here is a list of the 118 elements along with their symbols and atomic numbers: Hydrogen - H (Atomic number 1)

Helium - He (Atomic number 2)

Lithium - Li (Atomic number 3)

Beryllium - Be (Atomic number 4)

Boron - B (Atomic number 5)

Carbon - C (Atomic number 6)

Nitrogen - N (Atomic number 7)

Oxygen - O (Atomic number 8)

Fluorine - F (Atomic number 9)

Neon - Ne (Atomic number 10)

Sodium - Na (Atomic number 11)

Magnesium - Mg (Atomic number 12)

Aluminum - Al (Atomic number 13)

Silicon - Si (Atomic number 14)

Phosphorus - P (Atomic number 15)

Sulfur - S (Atomic number 16)

Chlorine - Cl (Atomic number 17)

Argon - Ar (Atomic number 18)

Potassium - K (Atomic number 19)

Calcium - Ca (Atomic number 20)

Scandium - Sc (Atomic number 21)

Titanium - Ti (Atomic number 22)

Vanadium - V (Atomic number 23)

Chromium - Cr (Atomic number 24)

Manganese - Mn (Atomic number 25)

Iron - Fe (Atomic number 26)

Cobalt - Co (Atomic number 27)

Nickel - Ni (Atomic number 28)

Copper - Cu (Atomic number 29)

Zinc - Zn (Atomic number 30)

Gallium - Ga (Atomic number 31)

Germanium - Ge (Atomic number 32)

Arsenic - As (Atomic number 33)

Selenium - Se (Atomic number 34)

Bromine - Br (Atomic number 35)

Krypton - Kr (Atomic number 36)

Rubidium - Rb (Atomic number 37)

Strontium - Sr (Atomic number 38)

Yttrium - Y (Atomic number 39)

Zirconium - Zr (Atomic number 40)

Niobium - Nb (Atomic number 41)

Molybdenum - Mo (Atomic number 42)

Technetium - Tc (Atomic number 43)

Ruthenium - Ru (Atomic number 44)

Rhodium - Rh (Atomic number 45)

Palladium - Pd (Atomic number 46)

Silver - Ag (Atomic number 47)

Cadmium - Cd (Atomic number 48)

Indium - In (Atomic number 49)

Tin - Sn (Atomic number 50)

Antimony - Sb (Atomic number 51)

Tellurium - Te (Atomic number 52)

Iodine - I (Atomic number 53)

Xenon - Xe (Atomic number 54)

Cesium - Cs (Atomic number 55)

Barium - Ba (Atomic number 56)

Lanthanum - La (Atomic number 57)

Cerium - Ce (Atomic number 58)

Praseodymium - Pr (Atomic number 59)

Neodymium - Nd (Atomic number 60)

Promethium - Pm (Atomic number 61)

Samarium - Sm (Atomic number 62)

Europium - Eu (Atomic number 63)

Gadolinium - Gd (Atomic number 64)

Terbium - Tb (Atomic number 65)

Dysprosium - Dy (Atomic number 66)

Holmium - Ho (Atomic number 67)

Erbium - Er (Atomic number 68)

Thulium - Tm (Atomic number 69)

Ytterbium - Yb (Atomic number 70)

Lutetium - Lu (Atomic number 71)

Hafnium - Hf (Atomic number 72)

Tantalum - Ta (Atomic number 73)

Tungsten - W (Atomic number 74)

Rhenium - Re (Atomic number 75)

Osmium - Os (Atomic number 76)

Iridium - Ir (Atomic number 77)

Platinum - Pt (Atomic number 78)

Gold - Au (Atomic number 79)

Mercury - Hg (Atomic number 80)

Thallium - Tl (Atomic number 81)

Lead - Pb (Atomic number 82)

Bismuth - Bi (Atomic number 83)

Polonium - Po (Atomic number 84)

Astatine - At (Atomic number 85)

Radon - Rn (Atomic number 86)

Francium - Fr (Atomic number 87)

Radium - Ra (Atomic number 88)

Actinium - Ac (Atomic number 89)

Thorium - Th (Atomic number 90)

Protactinium - Pa (Atomic number 91)

Uranium - U (Atomic number 92)

Neptunium - Np (Atomic number 93)

Plutonium - Pu (Atomic number 94)

Americium - Am (Atomic number 95)

Curium - Cm (Atomic number 96)

Berkelium - Bk (Atomic number 97)

Californium - Cf (Atomic number 98)

Einsteinium - Es (Atomic number 99)

Fermium - Fm (Atomic number 100)

Mendelevium - Md (Atomic number 101)

Nobelium - No (Atomic number 102)

Lawrencium - Lr (Atomic number 103)

Rutherfordium - Rf (Atomic number 104)

Dubnium - Db (Atomic number 105)

Seaborgium - Sg (Atomic number 106)

Bohrium - Bh (Atomic number 107)

Hassium - Hs (Atomic number 108)

Meitnerium - Mt (Atomic number 109)

Darmstadtium - Ds (Atomic number 110)

Roentgenium - Rg (Atomic number 111)

Copernicium - Cn (Atomic number 112)

Nihonium - Nh (Atomic number 113)

Flerovium - Fl (Atomic number 114)

Moscovium - Mc (Atomic number 115)

Livermorium - Lv (Atomic number 116)

Tennessine - Ts (Atomic number 117)

Oganesson - Og (Atomic number 118)

These elements are organized in the periodic table based on their atomic numbers, which increase sequentially from 1 (Hydrogen) to 118 (Oganesson). Each element has unique chemical properties and is fundamental to understanding the composition and behavior of matter in the universe. The periodic table that we follow for our studies is the Modern Periodic Table, which is based on atomic number rather than atomic mass. This arrangement was established by the British physicist Henry Moseley in 1913, who discovered that the atomic number (the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom) is the fundamental property that determines an element's position in the periodic table, rather than its atomic mass. Mnemonics for Periodic Table Here are some popular mnemonics to help you remember the first 20 elements of the periodic table:

For the first 20 elements: H - Hydrogen

He - Helium

Li - Lithium

Be - Beryllium

B - Boron

C - Carbon

N - Nitrogen

O - Oxygen

F - Fluorine

Ne - Neon

Na - Sodium

Mg - Magnesium

Al - Aluminum

Si - Silicon

P - Phosphorus

S - Sulfur

Cl - Chlorine

Ar - Argon

K - Potassium

Ca - Calcium Mnemonic: "Happy Harry Hates Being Bored. Could Not Obtain Free, Nice, Magical Apples. Silly People Should Consider All Kinds." For remembering groups like Alkali Metals (Group 1): Li - Lithium

Na - Sodium

K - Potassium

Rb - Rubidium

Cs - Cesium

Fr - Francium Mnemonic: "Little Naughty Kids Rub Cute Frogs." For remembering the Noble Gases (Group 18): He - Helium

Ne - Neon

Ar - Argon

Kr - Krypton

Xe - Xenon

Rn - Radon Mnemonic: "He Never Arrives, Krypton Xpects Really New." For remembering Halogens (Group 17): F - Fluorine

Cl - Chlorine

Br - Bromine

I - Iodine

At - Astatine