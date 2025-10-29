SSC CGL Result 2025 Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Oct 29, 2025, 11:12 IST

SSC CGL Result 2025 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Combined graduate Level Exam (CGL)on its official website. The SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted on September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam on October 14, 2025. Check all details here. 

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 on its official website. The SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted on September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam on October 14, 2025 at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days across the country. More that 28 lakh candidates had applied for this much awaited exam out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam.

Candidates will be able to access the SSC CGL Tier 1 result on the official website of SSC-https://ssc.gov.in.

The result will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.gov.in. However, the link to download the result will be provided in this article.

SSC CGL Result 2025 Download Link 

SSC CGL Result 2025: Overview

A number of 18,236 (Group B & C posts) are to be filled through the much  awaited recruitment drive launched by  the SSC. The SSC CGL Result 2025 will get released soon in the pdf format, which will contain the roll number of shortlisted candidates, category-wise cutoff marks and instructions for the Tier 2 exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Result 2025 Overview

Feature

Details

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Dates

September 12–26, 2025; Re-exam on October 14, 2025

Vacancies

18,236 (Group B & C posts)

Result Status

Awaited

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download the SSC CGL Result 2025 ?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Result 2025 by following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “SSC CGL Result 2025 Link” button
  • Now enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  • Submit the details and result will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the details mentioned in the SSC CGL 2025 Result and download it for future reference.

