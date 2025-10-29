SSC CGL Result 2025 Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 on its official website. The SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted on September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam on October 14, 2025 at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days across the country. More that 28 lakh candidates had applied for this much awaited exam out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam.

Candidates will be able to access the SSC CGL Tier 1 result on the official website of SSC-https://ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Result Download Link 2025

The result will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.gov.in. However, the link to download the result will be provided in this article.