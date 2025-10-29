School Holiday on October 30, 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow Due to Cyclone Montha and Heavy Rain

In response to various regional events and weather phenomena, school holiday schedules across India remain dynamic for October 30, 2025. While some states have resumed normal operations after festive breaks, others are experiencing continued closures due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. This update provides a state-wise overview of school holidays, focusing on areas affected by the cyclone and those observing religious festivities. Parents and guardians are encouraged to consult official school communications for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding closures and reopening dates. Andhra Pradesh Schools Closed Due to Cyclone Montha Alert Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from October 27 to 31 due to heavy rainfall warnings from Cyclone Montha. The IMD has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for the state. Kakinada district schools are closed for this entire period, while schools in Odisha are closed until October 30, with possible extensions. Parents should check school portals and WhatsApp groups for updates.

Districts with Extended Holidays (Red Alert): Bapatla

YSR Kadapa

Prakasam

Nellore

Tirupati

Annamayya Other Affected Districts: East Godavari

Annamayya

Kadapa

NTR

Bapatla

Krishna

Guntur Schools as Relief Camps: Approximately 10,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in schools and government offices across various districts due to Cyclone Montha. Odisha on High Alert for Cyclone Montha All schools, anganwadi centers, and colleges in Odisha's Gajapati district are closed until October 30 due to Cyclone Montha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the closure of schools and anganwadi centers in nine districts until October 30. Eight southern districts have been designated as Red Zones. Districts with School Closures until October 29 (further updates expected):

Malkangiri

Koraput

Nabarangpur

Rayagada

Gajapati

Ganjam

Kandhamal

Kalahandi All 30 districts have been advised to stay alert for potential shifts in the cyclone's path. Telangana Schools to Close on October 29 and 30 Schools and colleges in several Telangana districts are expected to be closed on Wednesday, October 29, due to Cyclone Montha. Districts like Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem are predicted to experience heavy rainfall, and schools in these areas were closed today and will remain closed tomorrow. Tamil Nadu on Orange Alert for Cyclone Montha; School Holidays Announced The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, due to Cyclone Montha. School holidays have been announced for the Tiruvallur district tomorrow. District administrations are closely monitoring the situation and may declare further school and college holidays on short notice if heavy rain persists. Parents are advised to check school WhatsApp groups and official websites for updates.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal Bihar: Schools were closed until October 29 for Chhath Puja and reopened on October 30.

Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Schools resumed classes after Chhath Puja holidays.

Uttar Pradesh: Chhath Puja holidays were observed on October 27 and 28. Normal classes resumed on October 29.

West Bengal: Schools were closed on October 27 and 28 for Chhath Puja and resumed on October 29. However, schools will be closed again on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja. Delhi Schools Reopened After Chhath Puja Holiday The Delhi government declared Monday, October 27, 2025, as a public holiday for Chhath Puja. Schools in Delhi resumed classes from October 28.-----Important: Check Official WhatsApp Groups for Latest Updates Parents are strongly advised to follow official school/class WhatsApp groups for real-time information, announcements, and notifications regarding school holidays. Most holiday announcements during severe weather are made late at night, and WhatsApp groups are a convenient way to stay informed. Ensure you have joined the correct group for authentic information.