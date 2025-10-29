Telangana IPE March 2026: TGBIE Application Window for 1st year Arts Students Without College

Telangana TGBIE Exam 2026: The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that private students from Arts stream can appear for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled for March 2026 without attending college. These candidates will need to pay an exemption fee of INR 500 in order to appear for the admission exam independently. Candidates can submit their applications online on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TGBIE IPE 2026 Important Dates

Check the following dates related to TGBIE IPE 2026 admissions:

Event Date(s) Application deadline November 17, 2025 Application deadline with late fee November 29, 2025

TGBIE IPE 2026 Admission Important Points

Candidates can check the following important notes for TGBIE IPE 2026 admission: