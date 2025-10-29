Telangana IPE March 2026: TGBIE Application Window for 1st year Arts Students Without College

Key Points
- Telangana private Arts students can take the 2026 IPE without college attendance.
- An exemption fee of INR 500 is required.
- Candidates can apply online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in by November 17, 2025 without a late fee.
Telangana TGBIE Exam 2026: The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that private students from Arts stream can appear for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled for March 2026 without attending college. These candidates will need to pay an exemption fee of INR 500 in order to appear for the admission exam independently. Candidates can submit their applications online on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
TGBIE IPE 2026 Important Dates
Check the following dates related to TGBIE IPE 2026 admissions:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Application deadline
|
November 17, 2025
|
Application deadline with late fee
|
November 29, 2025
TGBIE IPE 2026 Admission Important Points
Candidates can check the following important notes for TGBIE IPE 2026 admission:
- Candidates must keep the scanned copies of their important documents readily available to upload.
- No offline applications sent by post or in person will be allowed and accepted for the admissions.
- Any application missing the required documents will be rejected without further notice.
Telangana IPE March 2026: Eligibility Criteria
- Must have at least a one-year gap after passing SSC or its equivalent to appear for the first-year IPE.
- Candidates with a two-year or longer gap after SSC may take both first and second year Intermediate exams together.
- Those who failed second-year exams and want to change their optional subjects must seek attendance exemption.
- Applicants who have already passed both years may reappear for the Second Language as an additional subject.
- Candidates who completed SSC from boards outside Telangana must have an eligibility certificate from TGBIE and upload it with their online exemption form.
- Private candidates appearing under exemption will write exams following the current syllabus for regular students.
