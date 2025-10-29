JENPAS UG Result 2025 Expected Soon, Download Rankcard at wbjeeb.nic.in

Key Points
- JENPAS UG 2025 exams were held on October 18, 2025
- Download JENPAS UG Result using application number and password
- Confirmated date for JENPAS Result 2025 expected soon
JENPAS UG Result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 exam on October 18, 2025, will be able to check the result through the link given on the official website.
Earlier, WBJEEB released the JENPAS UG 2025 model answer key and opened the challenge window. The last date for candidates to submit challenges on the model answer key was October 25, 2025. Based on the challenges submitted, the JENPAS UG 2025 final answer key and result will be released. JENPAS UG result 2025 will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the JENPAS result ans download the rankcard will also be given here.
WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)
JENPAS UG 2025 Result: Steps to Download
The JENPAS result 2025 link will be available on the official website of WBJEEB. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Scroll to Examinations and click on JENPAS UG link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Step 4: The WBJEE JENPAS UG result 2025 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the JENPAS UG rankcard for further reference
JENPAS UG Result 2025 Details on Rankcard
The JENPAS UG 2025 result link will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. When downloading the rankcard from the website students must check for the following details.
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Subjects appeared
- Marks scored
- Total Marks Minimum marks required
- Qualifying status
