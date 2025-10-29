JENPAS UG Result 2025 Expected Soon, Download Rankcard at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG Result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 exam on October 18, 2025, will be able to check the result through the link given on the official website.

Earlier, WBJEEB released the JENPAS UG 2025 model answer key and opened the challenge window. The last date for candidates to submit challenges on the model answer key was October 25, 2025. Based on the challenges submitted, the JENPAS UG 2025 final answer key and result will be released. JENPAS UG result 2025 will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the JENPAS result ans download the rankcard will also be given here.

WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)