Top Railway Jobs in India: Salary, Perks, and Career Path

Indian Railways recruits lakhs of aspirants every year. They release notifications for the recruitment of various posts through RRB NTPC, ALP, JE, and other exams. A huge number of candidates from different educational backgrounds apply. This includes roles for 10th/12th pass or graduates. Railway jobs offer financial benefits and job security. It is an excellent opportunity to serve the country and build a stable career. Read on to learn more about the top railway jobs in India and other details. Top Railway Jobs in India Indian Railways is ideal for those seeking a high-paying government job. It is a combination of stability, social recognition, and financial security. There are a variety of opportunities, ranging from frontline roles like Station Master and Loco Pilot to technical posts like Junior Engineer. They are known for steady income, career path and long-term benefits. Look at the list of top railway jobs in India for the complete details.

Junior Engineer (JE) The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) invite applications to hire Junior Engineers in different departments. Those who have completed a degree/diploma in the relevant engineering discipline are eligible. The appointed JEs will initially receive INR 35,400 under pay level 6. Salary: INR 35,400 (Initial Pay)

Perks: DA, HRA, TA, Health Insurance, etc

Career Path: Senior Engineer, Senior Section Engineer, Assistant Divisional Engineer, etc Railway Police Force Examination The RPF notifications are announced for the recruitment of Constable and Sub-Inspector posts. It is one of the top railway jobs in India. Graduates can apply for the SI post, while 10th pass candidates can apply for the Constable post. As an SI and Constable, the employee is required to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens and employees.

Salary: INR 35400 for SI and INR 21,700 for Constable

Perks: Ration Allowance, PF, Transport Allowance, Medical Allowances, etc

Career Path: SI (Inspector, Circle Inspector, Zonal Inspector). Constable (Head Constable, ASI, SI, etc). Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor is one of the top railway jobs in India. RRB conducts the NTPC exam for graduates to fill this post. The primary role of this post is to ensure the smooth functioning of ticket counters. Salary (Initial Pay): INR 35,400

Perk: DA, HRA, TA, Pension Scheme

Career Path: Chief Commercial Inspector, etc Station Master The Railway Recruitment Board invites applications for the recruitment of Station Master posts through the NTPC exam. Candidates who have completed graduation from any recognised University can apply. As a Station Master, the employee is required to ensure the smooth functioning of the allocated railway station. Their role is to oversee trains arriving and departing without any delay.

Salary (Initial Pay): INR 35,400

Perk: DA, HRA, TA, Pension Scheme

Career Path: Station Superintendent, Assistant Operations Manager, Divisional Operations Manager Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Commercial cum Ticket Clerk is one of the top railway jobs in India. Candidates who have passed the 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks can apply for this role. Their primary responsibility is to issue the tickets through CRS and maintain proper records. Salary (Initial Pay): INR 21700

Perk: DA, HRA, TA, Pension Scheme

Career Path: Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Deputy Station Master Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) is one of the excellent opportunities for 10th pass candidates with ITI from recognised institutions. It is known for attractive pay, perks, and long-term benefits. They are responsible for handling locomotives, reporting all the railway track defects and assisting seniors.