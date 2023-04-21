CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check chapter-wise topics and exercises removed from syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus: Check the deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus that will not be considered for annual assessment in the 2023-2024 session.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 and reduced it by 30%. The deleted part of the CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 10 will not be considered for assessment by the CBSE Board in the 2023-24 academic year. In this article, we have provided a detailed list of chapters/topics that have been removed from the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24.

All the Class 10 students must check the complete details of CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus so that they do not read the contents that have been eliminated from the latest CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 10. They must follow the new CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 while preparing for their year-end CBSE Board Exams.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check complete list of chapter-wise topics removed from the syllabus below:

Chapter

Topics

REAL NUMBERS

Euclid’s division lemma

Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.

POLYNOMIALS

Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.

PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.

QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

No Deletion

ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

No Deletion

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Area of a triangle

TRIANGLES

Proof of the following theorems are deleted  

l If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.

l The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.

l In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.

l In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.

CIRCLES

No Deletion

CONSTRUCTIONS

Full Chapter Deleted

INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

No Deletion

TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES

Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles

HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES

No deletion

AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

No deletion

SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Frustum of a cone

Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).

STATISTICS

Step deviation Method for finding the mean  

Cumulative Frequency graph

PROBABILITY

No deletion

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 10 Maths Book below:

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: Real Number

2–7

15–18

1.2 Euclid’s division lemma

1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions

Chapter 2: Polynomials

33–37

2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials

Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

39–46

57–69

3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables

3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.

4.3 Cross-multiplication method

3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

76–88

91–92

4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares

Chapter6: Triangles

141–144

144–154

6.5 Areas of similar triangles

6.6 Pythagoras theorem

Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry

168–172

7.4 Area of a triangle

Chapter8: Introduction to Trigonometry

87–190

193–194

8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary  angles

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

195–196

205

9.1 Introduction

Chapter 11: Construction

216–222

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Division of a line segment

11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle

11.4 Summary

Chapter12: Areas Related to Circles

223

224–226

231–238

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review

12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

248–252

252–259

13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another

13.5 Frustum of a cone

Chapter 14: Statistics

289–294

14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution

Chapter 15: Probability

295–296

311–312

15.1 Introduction Exercise

15.2 (Optional)

Removal of a significant portion of CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus has reduced a certain amount of pressure students used to have due to the vast syllabus. Now, with the syllabus cut down for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24, they will have enough time to prepare the prescribed chapters and practice them before exams. Students should make sure that they follow the latest CBSE syllabus that has been released by CBSE board for the examination year 2023-2024. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus is provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF Download)

What is the advantage of CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus?

The reduction in CBSE syllabus has brought a lot of relief to the students. Now they have to study 30% less syllabus to prepare for board exams. Some of the noted advantages of reduction in syllabus come out to be as follows:

  • The deleted portion contains the topics which were more rigid and complex.
  • The reduced CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus is more flexible and easy to understand.
  • The new CBSE syllabus focuses only on important topics and concepts.
  • The reduction of syllabus will definitely increase the productivity of the students.

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised Book)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

