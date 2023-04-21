CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check chapter-wise topics and exercises removed from syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus: Check the deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus that will not be considered for annual assessment in the 2023-2024 session.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 and reduced it by 30%. The deleted part of the CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 10 will not be considered for assessment by the CBSE Board in the 2023-24 academic year. In this article, we have provided a detailed list of chapters/topics that have been removed from the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24.

All the Class 10 students must check the complete details of CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus so that they do not read the contents that have been eliminated from the latest CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 10. They must follow the new CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 while preparing for their year-end CBSE Board Exams.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check complete list of chapter-wise topics removed from the syllabus below:

Chapter Topics REAL NUMBERS Euclid’s division lemma Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals. POLYNOMIALS Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS No Deletion ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS No Deletion COORDINATE GEOMETRY Area of a triangle TRIANGLES Proof of the following theorems are deleted l If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other. l The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides. l In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides. l In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle. CIRCLES No Deletion CONSTRUCTIONS Full Chapter Deleted INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY No Deletion TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES No deletion AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES No deletion SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES Frustum of a cone Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken). STATISTICS Step deviation Method for finding the mean Cumulative Frequency graph PROBABILITY No deletion

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 10 Maths Book below:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1: Real Number 2–7 15–18 1.2 Euclid’s division lemma 1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions Chapter 2: Polynomials 33–37 2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables 39–46 57–69 3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables 3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3. 4.3 Cross-multiplication method 3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations 76–88 91–92 4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares Chapter6: Triangles 141–144 144–154 6.5 Areas of similar triangles 6.6 Pythagoras theorem Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry 168–172 7.4 Area of a triangle Chapter8: Introduction to Trigonometry 87–190 193–194 8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry 195–196 205 9.1 Introduction Chapter 11: Construction 216–222 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Division of a line segment 11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle 11.4 Summary Chapter12: Areas Related to Circles 223 224–226 231–238 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review 12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes 248–252 252–259 13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another 13.5 Frustum of a cone Chapter 14: Statistics 289–294 14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution Chapter 15: Probability 295–296 311–312 15.1 Introduction Exercise 15.2 (Optional)

Removal of a significant portion of CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus has reduced a certain amount of pressure students used to have due to the vast syllabus. Now, with the syllabus cut down for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24, they will have enough time to prepare the prescribed chapters and practice them before exams. Students should make sure that they follow the latest CBSE syllabus that has been released by CBSE board for the examination year 2023-2024. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus is provided below:

What is the advantage of CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus?

The reduction in CBSE syllabus has brought a lot of relief to the students. Now they have to study 30% less syllabus to prepare for board exams. Some of the noted advantages of reduction in syllabus come out to be as follows:

The deleted portion contains the topics which were more rigid and complex.

The reduced CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus is more flexible and easy to understand.

The new CBSE syllabus focuses only on important topics and concepts.

The reduction of syllabus will definitely increase the productivity of the students.

