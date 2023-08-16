CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2024: Check Exam Pattern, Marks Distribution & Important Details

Marking Scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths 2024: CBSE Class 10 Maths marking scheme and paper pattern for Board Exam 2024 are explained here in detail. Check important information for effective exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise the annual board examination for Class 10 in Feb-March 2024. It will be a pen-paper based exam and will be held based on the latest CBSE syllabus. To secure good marks in the exams it is quite essential that students are aware of the latest exam pattern and marking scheme. Knowledge of marks distribution and format of question paper will help them prepare for the exam in a more focused manner. Knowing the weightage of different topics will help them plan their time effectively for the study of various topics. They can prioritise the topics carrying high weight.

In this article, we have discussed the marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths to help students prepare for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Check all important details related to marks distribution, chapter-wise weightage and question paper format to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam in the right way for securing maximum marks.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2024 Highlights

Board of Examination Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Exam Mode Offline Medium English and Hindi Duration 3 Hours Total Marks 100 Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks

Marking Scheme

The total marks for the CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2024 are 100. The marks will be distributed as follows:

Theory: 80 marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2024

The theory exam of CBSE Class 10 Maths will be of three hours duration. It will consist of 38 questions, all of which will be compulsory. The questions will be asked in the following formats:

Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Marks Per Question Weightage A 20 MCQs 1 20 B 5 Very Short Answer Questions 2 10 C 6 Short Answer Questions 3 18 D 4 Long Answer Questions 5 20 E 3 Case Based Questions 4 12 Total 38 80 Marks

Internal choice will be provided in

2 Questions of 2 marks

2 Questions of 3 marks

2 Questions of 5 marks

1 Question of2marks in Section E

Internal Assessment

The internal assessment for the CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2024 will be of 20 marks. It will consist of the following components:

Pen Paper Test (PPT): 5 marks Multiple Assessment (MA): 5 marks Lab Practical: 5 marks Portfolio: 5 marks

Unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2024

Unit Marks Unit I. NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 Unit II. ALGEBRA 20 Unit III. COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 Unit IV. GEOMETRY 15 Unit V. TRIGONOMETRY 12 Unit VI. MENSURATION 10 Unit VII. STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

Tips for Preparation

The following are some tips for preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2024:

Start early and study regularly.

Make sure you understand the concepts thoroughly.

Follow NCERT book thoroughly for concept clarity.

Practice solving problems from different sources.

Take mock tests to assess your preparedness and identify weak areas.

Revise the syllabus regularly.

Learn all formulas on your tips.

Get enough sleep and eat healthy food.

Stay calm and focused.

