CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: Download PDF Here

CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 Maths Basic: Get the latest CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) which is applicable for 2023-24 session board examination. Download PDFs of sample paper and marking scheme here.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2024: In CBSE Class 10, students are given an option to choose any one of the easier or standard versions of Mathematics. Those who wish to continue with the subject in higher secondary classes, can go with the standard Maths and others who are not willing to study the subject at higher levels can take the basic version. Though, the curriculum suggested for both versions remains the same, only difference is in the difficulty level of the question paper in board exams. Basic Maths will have comparatively easier questions. So, for this, students would not have need to practice the complex questions or the higher order thinking skill type quetsions, but they only need to be good at basics of the subject.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic sample paper is the best resource to get an idea of the type of questions for the year-end board exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the sample papers for the next year’s board exams. Students can check the Maths Basic sample paper with solution/marking scheme from this article. This sample paper will help you make the right plan for your board exam preparations right from the start of the session. You can download the sample paper and marking scheme in PDF here and follow them for an effective study throughout the year.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic (Code No.241) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Time Allowed: 3 Hrs

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

1. This Question Paper has 5 Sections A, B, C, D, and E.

2. Section A has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

3. Section B has 5 Short Answer-I (SA-I) type questions carrying 2 marks each.

4. Section C has 6 Short Answer-II (SA-II) type questions carrying 3 marks each.

5. Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each.

6. Section E has 3 sourced based/Case Based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively.

7. All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 2 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 5 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

8. Draw neat figures wherever required. Take π =22/7 wherever required if not stated.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

SECTION A

1. If two positive integers a and b are written as a = x3y2 and b = xy3 ; x, y are prime numbers, then HCF (a,b) is:

a) xy b) xy2c) x3y3d) x2y2

2. The LCM of smallest two-digit composite number and smallest composite number is:

a) 12 b) 4 c) 20 d) 44

3. If x = 3 is one of the roots of the quadratic equation x2 – 2kx – 6 = 0, then the value of k is

a) - 1/2 b) 1/2 c) 3 d) 2

4. The pair of equations y = 0 and y = -7 has:

a) One solution

b) Two solutions

c) Infinitely many solutions

d) No solution

5. Value(s) of k for which the quadratic equation 2x2 – kx + k = 0 has equal roots is : a) 0 only b) 4 c) 8 only d) 0,8

6. The distance of the point(3, 5) from x-axis is k units, then k equals: a) 3 b) - 3 c) 5 d) -5

7. If in ∆ ABC and ∆ PQR, we have AB/QR = BC/PR = CA/PQ then:

a) ∆PQR ~∆CAB b) ∆PQR ~∆ABC c) ∆CBA ~∆PQR d) ∆BCA ~∆PQR

8. Which of the following is NOT a similarity criterion?

a) AA b) SAS c) AAA d) RHS

9. In figure, if TP and TQ are the two tangents to a circle with centre O so that ∠POQ = 110°, then ∠PTQ is equal to

(a)60° (b) 70° (c) 80° (d) 90°

10. If cos A = 4/5 then the value of tan A is:

a) 3/5 b) 3/4 c) 4/3 d) 1/8

11. If the height of the tower is equal to the length of its shadow, then the angle of elevation of the sun is _____

a) 30° b) 45° c) 60° d) 90°

12. 1 – cos2 A is equal to

a) sin2A b) tan2A c) 1 – sin2A d) sec2A

13. The radius of a circle is same as the side of a square. Their perimeters are in the ratio

a) 1 : 1 b) 2 : π c) π : 2 d) √π : 2

14. The area of the circle is 154cm2. The radius of the circle is

a) 7cm b) 14cm c) 3.5cm d) 17.5cm

15. When a dice is thrown once, the probability of getting an even number less than 4 is

a) 1/4 b) 0 c) 1/2 d) 1/6

16. For the following distribution:

Class 0-5 5-10 10-15 15-20 20-25 Frequency 10 15 12 20 9

The lower limit of modal class is:

a) 15 b) 25 c) 30 d) 35

17. A rectangular sheet of paper 40cm x 22cm, is rolled to form a hollow cylinder of height 40cm. The radius of the cylinder(in cm) is :

a) 3.5 b) 7 c) 80/7 d) 5

18. Consider the following frequency distribution:

Class 0-6 6-12 12-18 18-24 24-30 Frequency 12 10 15 8 11

The median class is:

a) 6-12 b) 12-18 c) 18-24 d) 24-30

19. Assertion (A): The point (0, 4) lies on y-axis.

Reason(R): The x coordinate of the point on y-axis is zero

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b)Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertions (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertions (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

20. Assertion (A): The HCF of two numbers is 5 and their product is 150. Then their LCM is 40.

Reason(R): For any two positive integers a and b, HCF (a, b) x LCM (a, b) = a x b.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b)Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertions (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertions (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

.

.

.

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2024 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 - All Subjects