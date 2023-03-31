CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024 Out! Download Subject-Wise Curriculum in PDF here

CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10: The CBSE Class 10 Syllabus is out on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in. Download the subject-wise PDF of latest syllabus from this article.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the syllabus for classes 9th to 12th for the new academic session, 2023-2024. CBSE Class 10 students can check the new curriculum prescribed by the board here for all subjects taught in class 10. The new CBSE syllabus is instrumental to students for not only performing well in board exams but also helps them excel in all spheres of academics.

We have provided below the subject-wise PDF of CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24. This syllabus includes the course structure, unit-wise marks distribution and number of periods allocated for each unit in a subject. Additionally, CBSE Class 10 Syllabus also provides information about the exam pattern, question paper design, projects, assignments and practicals to be conducted throughout the year. Therefore, students must go through the latest CBSE syllabus and plan their studies accordingly for an excellent performance in exams.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

Download CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024 of All Subjects from the links mentioned below:

Salient Features of the CBSE Syllabus 2023-24

The CBSE Secondary Curriculum aims at:

providing ample scope for holistic i.e., physical, intellectual and social development of students.

emphasising constructivist rather than rote learning by highlighting the importance of hands-on experience.

encouraging the application of knowledge and skills in real-life problem-solving scenarios.

upholding the ‘Constitutional Values’ by encouraging values-based learning activities.

promoting 21st Century Skills, Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Health and Wellness, Road Safety, and other important life skills.

promoting inclusive practices as an overriding consideration in all educational activities;

enhancing and supporting learning by different types of assessments; and

fostering multilingual and multicultural learning and national understanding in an interdependent society.

