CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Subject-Wise Deleted Chapters & Topics Here

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Deleted syllabus of Class 10 of CBSE Board, includes the list of chapters and topics that have been removed from syllabus. Check the subject-wise deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 10 for the 2023-24 session here.

CBSE Deleted Syllabus for Class 10 2023-2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cut down the Class 10 Syllabus in all subjects by 30% for the 2022-23 session. The board has decided to retain the same changes for the current academic session as well. With the reduction in CBSE Class 10 Syllabus, students now have to study less syllabus as compared to previous years. The new CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 not only reduces the burden on students but also promotes practical learning through various subject enrichment activities.

In this article, we have provided the subject-wise deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 10 that will be applicable for the current academic session. By going through the CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus, students of Class 10 will be able to know the names of chapters and topics which are now not a part of the syllabus. While referring to the old textbooks or previous years’ question papers, students must keep in mind the deleted part of the syllabus to avoid confusion. Getting familiar with the CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 will ensure you do not read or prepare irrelevant content during your board exam preparations. Follow the latest editions of the Class 10 textbooks and new CBSE Class 10 Syllabus to keep you updated with the new curriculum details and be on the right track while you prepare for your CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 board exam to be conducted at the end of the AY 2023-24 will be based on the reduced and revised CBSE syllabus only. Therefore, CBSE Class 10 students must know the new CBSE syllabus of Class 10 to help them understand the new assessment scheme and CBSE’s guidelines for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Going through the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus will let you know the list of topics and names of chapters you need to prepare for each subject. It also reveals the question paper design and marking scheme for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Therefore, having knowledge of CBSE syllabus is essential to start your exam preparations effectively and fetch the best results at the end.

CBSE curriculum is designed in line with the NCERT syllabus and the board exams are majorly based on the NCERT textbooks. Therefore, students are advised to read the NCERT Books as the prime source of study of a subject. NCERT Books for Class 10 have been revised after the rationalisation of the content of the books. A few parts of the textbooks have been removed and the changes made to the books’ content are similar to the CBSE deleted syllabus. Hence, students can follow the NCERT Books without any doubt as they prepare for their CBSE Board Exams 2024. We have provided below the link to download the subject-wise revised NCERT Books for Class 10.

