CBSE Class 10 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Chapters/Topics Not To Study For Board Exam 2024

Class 10 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of Hindi includes names of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Check elaboration on the deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B Syllabus.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) being one of the most prestigious education boards in the country, keeps on making alterations to its study structure and teaching techniques to maintain its level of education. In a similar line, the board revised the Class 10 syllabus to reduce the burden on students, keeping intact the learning outcomes so that the core concepts are retained. The board deleted certain parts of the old syllabus which will not be a part of the assessment to be conducted in the current academic session.

We have provided, in this article, the deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Hindi. We have mentioned the deleted chapters/topics for both CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A and Course B. So, students of class 10 can check here what they have to study and what not for their upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Keeping in mind the deleted syllabus will ensure that you do not waste time studying irrelevant content and are on the right track while preparing for your annual board exam for CBSE Class 10 Hindi.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the eliminated part of the syllabus below:

CBSE Deleted Syllabus for Class 10 Hindi (Course A) 2023-24

CBSE has deleted chapters from both Kshitij Part-II and Kritika Part-II textbooks for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A. Deletion has been made in prose and poetry sections of the Kshitij book and two chapters from Kritika have also been kept out from the current assessment scheme. Check the names of deleted chapters below:

CBSE Deleted Syllabus for Class 10 Hindi (Course B) 2023-24

In Hindi B, deletion has been made in Sparsh Part-II textbook only. Three chapters have been removed completely from this textbook. However, no changes have been made in the contents of Sanchayan Part-II. Check the names of deleted chapters below:

This was the deleted list of chapters for CBSE Class 10 Hindi and now students should take a look at the new and reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Hindi. We have mentioned below the links to the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 of Hindi A and Hindi B that will take you to the detailed syllabus helping you know what to prepare for the reading, writing, grammar and literature sections of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper. The syllabus also mentions the marking scheme for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 so that you can get an idea of the topics of high and low weightage and align your exam preparations accordingly.

CBSE has also released sample papers for Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Students should go through the new sample papers to get an insight into the paper pattern and format of questions to be followed in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2024. Click on the following links to download sample question papers with marking schemes or solutions of the papers:

Check the support material for your CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam preparations below:

NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi (Revised Books for 2023-24)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paragraph Writing Format with Important Examples

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Letter Writing Format with Important Examples

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Message Writing Format with Important Examples