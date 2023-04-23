CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF - Check Question Paper Design, Difficulty Level & Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-24 Class 10 Hindi A: CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2024 have been released. Download CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Hindi A in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Sample Paper 2023-24: The CBSE sample paper of class 10 Hindi A for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 is out now. Students can check and download the sample paper here along with its marking scheme. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A sample paper, they will get to know the format of questions and their difficulty level for the year-end board exams. In order to prepare for the exam in an appropriate manner, it is quite essential to know the question paper details beforehand. Now, with CBSE releasing the sample papers at the beginning of the AY 2023-24, students have ample time to practice questions and prepare well for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Board Exam 2024. They should also check the CBSE marking scheme that has answers and value points for questions given in CBSE Hindi A Sample Paper. Check and download the complete sample paper and marking scheme PDFs below.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2023-24

Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Sample Paper for Board Exam 2023-24:

1.CBSE Class 10 Hindi A sample question paper is for 80 marks with a duration of 3 hours.

2.There are two sections in this question paper - Section 'A' and 'B'.

Section B encompasses objective/multiple choice questions.

Section A includes descriptive questions.

3.The number of questions in both the sections of the question paper is 17 and all the questions are compulsory.

4.Section A has total 10 questions with 44 sub-questions. Students will have to answer any 40 sub-questions following the given instructions.

5.There are total 7 questions in Section B, and all are provided with internal choices. All questions have to be answers as per the guven instructions.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A (Code No. 002) Sample Paper 2023-24

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

