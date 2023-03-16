CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam: Letter Writing Format with Important Examples for Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023: Find here the correct format of letter writing (for both formal and informal letters). Also, get important examples of formal and informal letters to practice and score maximum marks in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board exam 2023.

Letter Writing Format for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023: CBSE board has scheduled the 10th Class Hindi Board Exam 2022-23 on March 17, 2023. For both Hindi course A and course B, formal and informal letter writing is an important part. It will be a 5 marks question and an internal choice between the formal and informal letters will be provided. In this article, we have provided the correct format of Letter writing for formal and informal letter types with solved examples and practice questions so that you can score maximum marks in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B examinations.

Scoring full marks in the letter writing question is majorly dependent on the use of the correct format. Therefore, we have explained below the format that must be used while writing a letter.

Class 10 Hindi Letter Writing

Qulaties of a nicely written letter

Types of Hindi Letter Writing

1 Formal

2 Informal

Types of Formal Hindi Letter Writing

Types of Informal Hindi Letter Writing

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Formal Letter Writing Example

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Informal Letter Writing Example

Class 10 Hindi Letter Writing Practice Questions

1 आप यश कुमार / यशिका कुमारी हैं। बरसात के दिनों में दुर्घटना को दावत देते खुले पड़े सीवर लाइन के मैनहोलो के संदर्भ में दैनिक जागरण, अ ब स नगर के संपादक को एक समाचार प्रकाशित करने का अनुरोध करते हुए लगभग 100 शब्दो में पत्र लिखिए।

2

