CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2023-24 with Marking Scheme PDF - Check Design of Question Paper for Annual Board Exam

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2024: Get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Question Paper for the 2023-24 session Board Exam here. Download PDF of sample paper along with marking scheme or solution of the paper.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Sample Paper 2023-24: For the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams that will be conducted at the end of the academic year 2023-24, the board has already released sample question papers. The CBSE sample papers reveal the expected question paper design for the upcoming board exams and are best to practice important questions as well. In this article, we are providing the CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Exam 2024. Hindi B is offered along with Hindi A in class 10 for the second language subject. Lakhs of students appear for Hindi B Class 10 Board Exam every year. Hindi B mainly focuses more on communication than the literature. So, students with Hindi B can download the latest sample paper along with its marking scheme or solutions here in PDF.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2023-24

Suggested pattern of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Question Paper for Board Exam 2023-24:

1. CBSE Class 10 Hindi B question paper will have a total of 18 questions for 80 marks in all.

2. Time allowed to complete the paper will be 3 hours.

3. The question paper will be divided into two sections - A and B.

4. Section A will have a total of 44 sub-questions. All will be multiple choice type type questions. Students will have to solve any 40 questions.

5. Section B will have a total of 10 questions of descriptive answer type. All questions will be compulsory, however, internal choices will be provided for all of them.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B (Code No. 085) Sample Paper 2023-24

.

.

.

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2024 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 - All Subjects