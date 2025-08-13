Conference of Schools (COS) 2025 – The Climate Conference '25, at Kasiga School, Dehradun

Jagran Josh partnered with Kasiga School, Dehradun, for the fourth edition of International Conference of Schools (COS) 2025 – The Climate Conference '25 – which was held at Kasiga School. This significant event was organised on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and focused on global strategies for climate mitigation and adaptation, environmental awareness, and policy development.

The partnership highlights the ongoing collaborative efforts between Jagran Connect and the Green Pencil Foundation, an NGO founded by Sandy Khanda and co-founded by Gaurav K. Mishra, dedicated to promoting environmental education and sustainable practices. Sandy Khanda was the Chief Guest, and Rushati Ghosh, AGM Jagran Josh, was the Guest of Honour at the event, where they shared their insights with the audience and were honored by School Headmaster Mr. Rashid Sharfuddin.