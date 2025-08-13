Conference of Schools (COS) 2025 – The Climate Conference '25, at Kasiga School, Dehradun

Jagran Josh partnered with Kasiga School, Dehradun, for the fourth edition of International Conference of Schools (COS) 2025 – The Climate Conference '25 – which was held at Kasiga School. This significant event was organised on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and focused on global strategies for climate mitigation and adaptation, environmental awareness, and policy development.
The partnership highlights the ongoing collaborative efforts between Jagran Connect and the Green Pencil Foundation, an NGO founded by Sandy Khanda and co-founded by Gaurav K. Mishra, dedicated to promoting environmental education and sustainable practices. Sandy Khanda was the Chief Guest, and Rushati Ghosh, AGM Jagran Josh, was the Guest of Honour at the event, where they shared their insights with the audience and were honored by School Headmaster Mr. Rashid Sharfuddin.
The Conference of Schools (COS) 2025, themed "Global Strategies for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation," including international delegations from schools such as Ecole Global School (Russia), Doon International School City (France), YPS Patiala (USA), and Woodstock School (New Zealand), among others.
The Green Pencil Foundation, founded by Sandy Khanda, is focused on empowering students to take practical steps against climate change.
Khanda emphasized that students should start by avoiding poly bags and reducing plastic use.
He highlighted the need to restore our ecosystem's balance, noting that carbon emissions and deforestation have increased.
The foundation's key initiative, Sustainable Practices Workshops, engages youth through hands-on activities like plantation drives.
The organization also uniquely focuses on the link between climate and gender initiatives.
Headmaster Rashid Sharfuddin highlighted that the school's climate conference was designed to make students aware of climate change's catastrophic effects. He is confident that even small actions by students can lead to a big impact.
The conference aims to sensitize students and encourage them to find ways to mitigate climate change.
Sharfuddin believes that simple measures at home and school, such as reducing electricity and water consumption and improving waste management, can make a significant difference.
He hopes the conference will inspire students to create a "joint declaration or action" to combat the effects of climate change.
“Events like these help bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world experiences. We are delighted to partner with Kasiga School, Dehradun in highlighting and celebrating the dedication of students and teachers alike,”said Rushati Ghosh, AGM, Jagran Josh.
This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to addressing climate change and empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools for a sustainable future.
