School Holiday on 14 August 2025 (Thursday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

On August 14, 2025, many states and cities across India have announced school closures due to regional observances or weather-related alerts. While Chehlum is the major reason for the holiday in some states, in others, closures have been declared following heavy rainfall warnings. This article brings you the latest updates on state-wise and city-wise school holiday announcements for Thursday, August 14, 2025.
Telangana: Rainfall Alert Leads to School Closure
The Telangana government has declared holidays for schools on August 13 and 14, 2025, following an IMD forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.
Hyderabad – Half-day holiday on both August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools.
Warangal and other districts – Full-day holiday on August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools.
The decision aims to ensure student safety during the adverse weather conditions.
Uttar Pradesh: Chehlum Observance
In Uttar Pradesh, August 14 will be observed as a public holiday in several districts with a significant Muslim population due to Chehlum, which falls 40 days after Ashura to commemorate Imam Hussain’s martyrdom.
Districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, Moradabad, and others are likely to keep schools closed. There is no official announcement of a holiday in Noida, Greater Noida, and other parts of the Delhi-NCR region. However, in districts with a major Muslim population, schools are expected to remain closed.
Possible Closures in Other States
While most states will have a national holiday on August 15, August 14 will be a general working day across the country. However, in some rain-affected states, government advisories may be issued due to heavy rainfall warnings from the IMD. In such cases, local authorities may declare school closures for safety reasons.
State-Wise & City-Wise School Holiday Updates for August 14, 2025
|
State/UT
|
City/Districts
|
Holiday Type
|
Reason
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Half-day
|
Heavy rainfall alert
|
Telangana
|
Warangal, other districts
|
Full-day
|
Heavy rainfall alert
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow, Varanasi, Moradabad
|
Full-day
|
Chehlum observance
|
Other states
|
Select districts
|
Possible holiday
|
Local events / weather
Instruction for Parents and Students
- Verify with local authorities: Check official notices from your school or the district education department before making plans.
- Monitor weather updates: In monsoon-affected areas, stay alert to IMD advisories and follow any safety instructions issued by local administration.
While August 14 is not a national holiday, several states and districts have declared closures for schools due to religious observances, cultural preparations, or weather alerts.Students, parents, and teachers should check the latest updates to avoid last-minute confusion.
