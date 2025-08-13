School Holiday on 14 August 2025 (Thursday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

On August 14, 2025, many states and cities across India have announced school closures due to regional observances or weather-related alerts. While Chehlum is the major reason for the holiday in some states, in others, closures have been declared following heavy rainfall warnings. This article brings you the latest updates on state-wise and city-wise school holiday announcements for Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Telangana: Rainfall Alert Leads to School Closure

The Telangana government has declared holidays for schools on August 13 and 14, 2025, following an IMD forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Hyderabad – Half-day holiday on both August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools.

Warangal and other districts – Full-day holiday on August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools.