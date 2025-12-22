Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important update for students, parents, and teachers across the capital. During the winter season, schools in Delhi often face challenges due to cold weather and rising air pollution levels. In December 2025, many schools are expected to remain closed from 22 to 27 December because of winter conditions and Christmas-related breaks. In addition, poor Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have forced several schools to shift to online or hybrid classes to protect students’ health. These temporary changes help ensure learning continues while keeping children safe. This article provides complete details about the Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26, including holiday dates, Christmas breaks, and important updates students and parents should know. Delhi School Holiday 2025-26

Schools in Delhi will remain closed from 22 to 27 December 2025 because of cold weather and Christmas holidays. Even though the official winter vacation starts in January, some schools are taking online or hybrid classes due to poor air quality. This helps keep students safe while continuing their studies. Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Students should check the Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26 holiday list carefully to plan their studies and festive activities. Below is the important Christmas-related holiday schedule for Delhi schools, including dates and holiday details. Date Day Event / Holiday Status December 24 Wednesday Christmas Eve December 25 Thursday Christmas Day Delhi School Closed on 25 December 2025 Christmas Day is observed as a public holiday in Delhi schools on 25 December 2025. On this day, all schools remain closed to allow students and teachers to celebrate the festival with their families. The holiday also provides students a short break during the winter season and helps them relax before resuming their academic activities.