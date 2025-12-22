TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 22, 2025, 17:08 IST

Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26 includes school closures from 22 to 27 December due to cold weather, Christmas holidays, and poor AQI levels. Christmas Day on 25 December is a public holiday. Some schools may conduct online or hybrid classes to ensure student safety. Check this article for latest information about Delhi Winter Vacation 2025.

Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26
Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26

Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important update for students, parents, and teachers across the capital. During the winter season, schools in Delhi often face challenges due to cold weather and rising air pollution levels. In December 2025, many schools are expected to remain closed from 22 to 27 December because of winter conditions and Christmas-related breaks. 

In addition, poor Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have forced several schools to shift to online or hybrid classes to protect students’ health. These temporary changes help ensure learning continues while keeping children safe. This article provides complete details about the Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26, including holiday dates, Christmas breaks, and important updates students and parents should know.

Delhi School Holiday 2025-26

Schools in Delhi will remain closed from 22 to 27 December 2025 because of cold weather and Christmas holidays. Even though the official winter vacation starts in January, some schools are taking online or hybrid classes due to poor air quality. This helps keep students safe while continuing their studies.

Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26 

Students should check the Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025–26 holiday list carefully to plan their studies and festive activities. Below is the important Christmas-related holiday schedule for Delhi schools, including dates and holiday details.

Date

Day

Event / Holiday Status

December 24

Wednesday

Christmas Eve

December 25

Thursday

Christmas Day

Delhi School Closed on 25 December 2025

Christmas Day is observed as a public holiday in Delhi schools on 25 December 2025. On this day, all schools remain closed to allow students and teachers to celebrate the festival with their families. The holiday also provides students a short break during the winter season and helps them relax before resuming their academic activities.

Delhi schools follow a flexible winter schedule to protect students during cold weather and high pollution levels. Christmas holidays provide a short break for rest and celebration. Students and parents should regularly check official school notices for updates on holidays and class modes.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

