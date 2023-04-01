CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Released, Download Now!

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: The CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2024 have been released. Get here the links to download CBSE sample papers for all subject of class 10.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2023-24: CBSE has been publishing sample papers for class 10th and 12th for many years just 3-4 months before the board exams. This year, defying its own precedents, the CBSE Board has published the sample papers at the beginning of the new academic session itself.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), released the sample papers for board exams 2024 on 31st March. Sample papers for all subjects of CBSE Class 10th and 12th have been released on the board’s official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

In this article, we have provided the sample papers for CBSE Class 10. Sample papers for all subjects of class 10 are made available here in PDF format. These sample papers are going to be crucial in your devising your study plans and preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2024

Download PDF of subject-wise sample papers from the links mentioned in the table below:

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24 Pattern

Notably, CBSE has not made any specific changes in the exam pattern for the 2023-24 session. The question paper design is almost similar to that followed in the 2022-23 session board exams. The types of questions suggested for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 are as follows:

Multiple Choice Questions

Assertion & Reason Type Questions

Short Answer Questions

Long Answer Questions

Case Study Based Questions

To find out more details of the typology of questions and marking scheme, go through the subject-wise sample papers released by CBSE for Class 10 Board Exam 2024.

