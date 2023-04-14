CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2023-24: Download New CBSE Sample Paper to Know Paper Pattern for Bard Exam 2024

CBSE English (Communicative) Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24: Find the sample paper of CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) here along with its solution cum marking scheme. Get direct links to download sample question paper and marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2023-24: The CBSE sample paper 2023-24 of class 10 English (Communicative) has been released. This sample paper reveals the design of question paper for the year-end exam. CBSE marking scheme is also released along with CBSE sample paper. This marking scheme will be helpful to know answers to the questions give in sample paper and at the same time students can also know the pattern of marks distribution to be employed across different answers during the board exam evaluation. Students can check and download the PDFs of CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper and its marking scheme from direct links provided below in this article.

CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) (Code No.086) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Max. Marks: 80

Time Allowed: 3 hours

Section A : Reading Skills (22 Marks)

I Read the following passage - 12 Marks

A Dirshti was young woman who had always been fascinated by the supernatural. She had read countless books and watched numerous documentaries about ghosts and otherworldly beings. So, when she heard about an abandoned hotel on the outskirts of town that was said to be haunted, she knew she had to investigate.

B One night, Dirshti decided to sneak into the dilapidated hotel with a few of her friends. As they made their way through the dark, eerie corridors, they heard strange noises and felt cold spots. They were convinced that they were not alone.

C Suddenly, they came across a room that was different from the rest. It was filled with old cooking equipment and strange symbols etched into the walls. Drishti felt a chill run down her spine as she entered the room. She knew that this was where the most paranormal activity occurred. As they were examining the room, they heard a loud bang coming from the hallway. They froze in fear, not knowing what was coming their way. They could hear footsteps approaching, and they knew they had to hide.

D They quickly ducked behind some old shelves as the footsteps grew louder. The sound of breathing was getting closer and closer until finally, they saw a figure appear in the doorway. It was a man wearing a chef’s hat, with a face that was twisted in a sinister smile. Drishti and her friends felt their blood run cold as the man approached them. They could feel his cold breath on their faces as he leaned in, whispering in a deep voice, "You shouldn't be here."

E Dirshti and her friends were frozen with fear as they stared into the chef's eyes. But suddenly, the lights flickered on and the figure disappeared. They looked around the room, and everything seemed normal. They had been so scared that they hadn't realized they were in a room with faulty wiring.

F Disappointed, they realized that their ghost hunt had been a bust. They left the hotel feeling deflated and let down. They had hoped for an exciting, spine-tingling adventure, but all they got was a scary moment caused by faulty wiring. As they drove home, they couldn't help but feel foolish for getting so worked up over nothing. They had been so convinced that they would find evidence of the paranormal that they had overlooked the simple explanation for the noises they had heard.

G Dirshti learned an important lesson that night. Sometimes, the scariest things are the ones that we create in our own minds. She realized that she didn't need to chase after the supernatural to experience thrills and excitement. The world around her was full of mystery and wonder, and she was content to experience it without the need for ghosts and ghouls.

Answer the following questions, based on the passage above.

i How does the setting contribute to the overall mood and atmosphere of the story?

A. It creates a sense of nostalgia.

B. It provides a sense of false security.

C. It adds to the suspense in the story.

D. It presents a contrast with the real world.

ii List two ways, how the disappointment that Drishti and her friends felt after their ghost hunt, is analogous to the feeling of waking up from a dream. Answer in 30 -40 words

iii What is the main flaw in Drishti's approach to investigating the haunted hotel?

A. She was too focused on finding evidence of the paranormal.

B. She was too skeptical and refused to believe in the possibility of ghosts.

C. She relied too heavily on other people's accounts of the supernatural.

D. She didn't take enough precautions to ensure her safety.

iv After which paragraph of the story, would the following paragraph most likely be placed?

They commenced walking through the hotel, Drishti’s torchlight barely illuminating the darkness around her. Suddenly, they heard a loud creaking noise behind them. Drishti whipped around, pointing her flashlight in the direction of the noise. Nothing . Shaken, they all quickened their pace.

v Briefly explain (in 30-40 words) any two elements that classify the story as scary.

vi Substitute the underlined word in the following sentence with a word/ phrase from paragraphs 4-6, that means the same.

The sound of the footsteps outside the door left her petrified and the rasping breathing added to her horror.

vii What is the most significant lesson that Drishti learns from her experience in the haunted hotel?

A. The importance of avoiding risk- taking.

B. The need to be more sceptical of the supernatural.

C. The value of evaluating your weaknesses

D. The power of imagination to create suspense.

viii Complete the following appropriately.

Based on the use of the word "dilapidated" to describe the hotel, in Paragraph 2, we can infer that its condition was _______________.

ix Complete the sentence appropriately.

If the title, The Hotel Haunting is given to this passage, it would be an inappropriate title, as compared to The Unsettling Encounter at the Abandoned Hotel because __________.

x State whether the given assertion is TRUE or FALSE.

The reason Drishti and her friends visited the abandoned hotel was to prove the existence of ghosts.

2 Read the following table displaying the details of five House Captains. - 10 Marks

Name Motto Participation in activities Achievements Awards Personal Qualities Drawbacks Other notable things Rohit "Together we can achieve greatness" Debate club, Quiz club 1 st prize in English (Communicative) Olympiad Best Student Diligent, confident, empathetic Sometimes tends to be overly competitive Volunteer at a local NGO Sanya "Service before self" Social service club, Drama club 1 st prize in Debate competition Best Orator Compassionate, organized, responsible Can be overly selfcritical at times Participated in a Model United Nations conference Rajat "Never give up, always rise up" Sports club, Music club 2 nd position in Chess competition Best Sportsperson Perseverant, team player, adaptable Can sometimes be indecisive Plays in a local band Aryan "Success through hard work" Photography club, English (Communicative) club 1 st prize in Photography competition Budding Innovator Creative, curious, detailoriented Can sometimes procrastinate Built a working model of a wind turbine for a English (Communicative) fair Ananya "Strive for excellence" 1 st prize in Photography competition 1 st prize in Art competition Creative Mind Confident, hardworking, imaginative Tends to overthink things Published her own poetry collection

Answer the following questions, based on the table above.

i Identify the person who is likely to ask many "why" questions, and support your choice with one reason.

ii Which house captain is most likely to struggle the most with handling stress during the school's annual inter-house sports tournament? A. Rohit B. Sanya C. Rajat D. Ananya

iii Give two justifications for Sanya being the best fit to lead a school-wide initiative to promote mental health and well-being among students.

iv Select the correct option to fill the blank and complete the analogy. _________ : paint brush :: Rajat : tabla

A. Rohit

B. Sanya

C. Aryan

D. Ananya

v Based on the personal qualities of the House Captains, why is Rajat the most likely to be a collaborative worker?

vi Complete the given sentence with the appropriate reason, with reference to the information in the table. We can infer that Aryan’s overall performance may be negatively impacted by his weakness in time management because ___________.

vii Explain briefly why situation (b), from the three situations given below, showcases Ananya's motto, "Lead by example"?

(a) During a group project, Ananya assigns each team member specific tasks and sets a high standard for the project's quality. She tells them to actively participate in the project and take it to fruition.

(b) During a house debate competition, Ananya notices that a few of her house members are struggling to articulate their arguments effectively. Ananya takes the time to listen to their concerns and provides constructive feedback and support.

(c) During a fundraising event, Ananya volunteers to be in charge of organizing and coordinating the event but she frequently delegates tasks to others and attends to her school assignment while her team completes the task successfully.

viii Select the option that correctly matches the House Captains (a) -(c), to the trophies (i)-(v).

HOUSE CAPTAINS - (a) RAJAT (b) ANANYA (c) ARYAN

A. (a) - (ii) , (b) - (i) , (c) - (iii)

B. (a) - (i) , (b) - (v) , (c) - (iv)

C. (a) - (v) , (b) - (iii) , (c) - (ii)

D. (a) - (iii) , (b) - (iv) , (c) - (i)

FOR THE VISUALLY IMPAIRED CANDIDATES

Identify the House Captain who fits the saying-Being too hard on oneself.

Section B : Writing Skills (22 Marks)

3 As the school Head Girl, write an email, in about 50 words, to the Teacher Coordinator,

Student Enrichment Activities of your school, informing her/him of the need to schedule

transport for the participants of the inter-school dance competition, at the mandated venue.

Include a reason why you would need a smaller vehicle instead of the school bus.

You may copy the given template to write your email.

4 Write a factual description, in not more than 100 words, of a potted plant that you and your sibling recently chose, to gift your parent.

5 a Write a letter to the librarian, City Library, in not more than 120 words, for purchase and addition of popular fiction and non-fiction titles in Braille and also the intake of audio books, to promote inclusion. You are an NGO employee, from the same city. You may use ideas from

Unit 2: Education, along with your own ideas to write this letter.

OR

5 b You are a sports scout*. Write a letter to the Governor of your region, drawing attention to the need for creating and upgrading sport facilities and following practices to enable the local /indigenous sporting talent from your city, to hone their skills. Include specific recommendations. Write the letter in not more than 120 words using ideas from

Unit 1: Health and Medicine, along with your own.

* A person who uses their expertise and knowledge of the sport to identify potential talent and recruit individuals who can contribute to the team's success.

6 a Some people prefer solo travel, while others enjoy travelling in a group. As Hema Joseph of class X-C, write an article for your school magazine, in about 150 words, discussing the advantages and disadvantages of each preference and examining the factors that influence these choices.

Use the given cues, along with your own ideas and those you may have gathered from

Unit 5: Travel and Tourism, to create this article.

OR

6 b Space tourism, though in its early stages, is a reality. As Jagmeet Singh of class X-D, write an article for your school magazine, in about 150 words, discussing the opportunities and challenges of space tourism, the ethical considerations surrounding it and how it might impact society.

Use the given cues, along with your own ideas and those you may have gathered from

Unit 3: English (Communicative), to create this article.

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

