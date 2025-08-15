PM Modi Unveils Mission Sudarshan Chakra: India's Integrated Defense System

During his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the historic "Mission Sudarshan Chakra" national security project. A major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense and strategic infrastructure security, this ambitious ten-year effort seeks to secure India's vital installations using domestic technology.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra Defense System

In his statement, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that "every citizen must feel protected" and that the mission would be fully created and led by Indian research.

The initiative's goals are to: