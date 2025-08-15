Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
PM Modi Unveils Mission Sudarshan Chakra: India's Integrated Defense System

Explore PM Modi’s “Mission Sudarshan Chakra,” a historic 10-year national security project unveiled on Independence Day 2025 to safeguard India’s vital installations with AI-powered surveillance, cyber protection, and integrated defense systems under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 15, 2025, 23:36 IST

During his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the historic "Mission Sudarshan Chakra" national security project. A major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense and strategic infrastructure security, this ambitious ten-year effort seeks to secure India's vital installations using domestic technology.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra Defense System

In his statement, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that "every citizen must feel protected" and that the mission would be fully created and led by Indian research. 

The initiative's goals are to: 

  • Create a multi-layered security structure that can withstand changing threats.

  • Decrease reliance on external security mechanisms.

  • Combine physical defense, cyber defense, and surveillance into a single, all-encompassing shield.

  • India should be prepared to foresee and avert threats rather than respond to them.

Sudarshan Chakra Mission Details

The mission's full operational details are still classified; however, preliminary indications indicate that it will involve

  • Advanced Surveillance Systems: AI-powered sensitive site monitoring.

  • Cyber Protection Framework: Protecting against hybrid threats and cyberwarfare.

  • Improvements to Physical Security: Rapid-response systems and reinforced infrastructure.

  • Integrated Threat Response Network: Real-time coordination between security forces, intelligence organizations, and research institutes.

  • Public-Private Collaboration: Partnership with defense PSUs, private innovators, and top Indian R&D organizations.

The declaration coincides with growing concerns around the world about hybrid threats, cyberwarfare, and sabotage that target vital infrastructure. The necessity of proactive integrated security is further demonstrated by the lessons learned from events like the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The mission is a component of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework, which aims to promote self-reliance in defense.

