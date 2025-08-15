Why is the National Flag "Hoisted" on Independence Day not "Unfurled"? Check Difference Between them

Explainer

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day, a national holiday commemorating its independence from British colonial rule today, on August 15th. The Prime Minister hoisted the national flag from the historic building of Laal Qila. On the other hand, the President unfurls the flag on January 26th, Republic Day. These two distinct ceremonial customs stand for the principles of India's journey towards its freedom and carries the essence of its constitutional principles. The nation celebrates Independence Day with great fervor, honoring the freedom fighters who gave their lives to secure the country's independence. Seminars and cultural events are planned all over the country to recognize their contributions. Flag Ceremonies on Two National Days The following two customs symbolize India’s journey from colonial rule to freedom and its dedication to constitutional principles.

On Republic Day (January 26th), the President unfurls the flag. Why is Flag Hoisted on Independence Day? The phrase "hoisting" is used on Independence Day because the prime minister raises the flag upward from the bottom of the pole. This action represents liberation from colonial control, patriotism, and the emergence of a new nation. On Independence Day, flag hoisting is frequently a ceremonial occasion in which the national anthem is played while a military or civilian honor guard raises the flag. This symbolic action marks the end of colonial rule and the emergence of a new nation, igniting feelings of patriotism. Why is Flag Unfurled on Republic Day?

Conversely, Republic Day commemorates the 1950 adoption of the Indian Constitution. On this occasion the flag is "unfurled" rather than hoisted because it is uncovered without being raised, having begun its life at the top of the pole folded. This act demonstrates the shift from colonial control to an independent, democratic republic and demonstrates the dedication to the values outlined in the Constitution. "The flag is rolled up or folded and attached to the top of the pole on Republic Day. The President then unveils it (unfurls it) without raising it.” The President's unfurling of the flag on Republic Day symbolizes a fresh dedication to the Constitution. The flag stays closed and tied at the top of the pole, and it is unfurled without being raised, showing the country’s commitment to its freedom and democratic values.