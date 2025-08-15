Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Explainer

What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check Key Benefits, Duration and Other Details

Explore details of the newly launched PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a ₹1 lakh crore employment scheme announced by PM Modi. Know its benefits, incentives, and how it aims to create jobs for 3.5 crore youth in India.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 15, 2025, 09:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana's launch in his speech on Friday, the 12th Independence Day. This massive job program of Rs 1 lakh crore goes into effect right now. The program seeks to give about 3.5 crore young people nationwide access to employment possibilities.

What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana?

The Government of India has introduced the newest employment-linked incentive program, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). This program will directly help a first-time job seeker or an employer, hence increasing the employment rate in the country.

Benefits of PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

Under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a reward of Rs 15,000 would be given to each young person who gets their first job. The program aims to make the labor market more rewarding and accessible for newcomers, allowing them to establish themselves in a variety of industries.

Additionally, the project would directly provide Rs 15,000 to increase self-reliance, enhance skill development, and encourage entrepreneurship among young people in India.

Who can Apply for PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana?

The employer and the employee must fulfil the following conditions in order to be eligible to apply for this scheme:

  • The employee must start working for an EPFO-registered company between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027 (inclusive).

  • Must not have been an Exempted Trust or EPFO member prior to August 1, 2025.

  • Contributions to the EPF must be received by August 2025 at the latest.

  • The gross salary must be at least ₹1,000,000 per month.

  • The employee must work consistently for the same company for a minimum of six months.

PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Incentives

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries can receive a total incentive of up to ₹15,000, equivalent to one month’s EPF wage. As per the scheme, the amount will be disbursed in two installments —

  • the first after completing six months of service, and
  • the second after 12 months.

Notably, the second installment will be credited into a savings instrument to promote long-term financial discipline and security.


Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News