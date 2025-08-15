What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check Key Benefits, Duration and Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana's launch in his speech on Friday, the 12th Independence Day. This massive job program of Rs 1 lakh crore goes into effect right now. The program seeks to give about 3.5 crore young people nationwide access to employment possibilities.
What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana?
The Government of India has introduced the newest employment-linked incentive program, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). This program will directly help a first-time job seeker or an employer, hence increasing the employment rate in the country.
Benefits of PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana
Under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a reward of Rs 15,000 would be given to each young person who gets their first job. The program aims to make the labor market more rewarding and accessible for newcomers, allowing them to establish themselves in a variety of industries.
Additionally, the project would directly provide Rs 15,000 to increase self-reliance, enhance skill development, and encourage entrepreneurship among young people in India.
Who can Apply for PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana?
The employer and the employee must fulfil the following conditions in order to be eligible to apply for this scheme:
The employee must start working for an EPFO-registered company between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027 (inclusive).
Must not have been an Exempted Trust or EPFO member prior to August 1, 2025.
Contributions to the EPF must be received by August 2025 at the latest.
The gross salary must be at least ₹1,000,000 per month.
The employee must work consistently for the same company for a minimum of six months.
PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Incentives
Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries can receive a total incentive of up to ₹15,000, equivalent to one month’s EPF wage. As per the scheme, the amount will be disbursed in two installments —
- the first after completing six months of service, and
- the second after 12 months.
Notably, the second installment will be credited into a savings instrument to promote long-term financial discipline and security.
