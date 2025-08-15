What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check Key Benefits, Duration and Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana's launch in his speech on Friday, the 12th Independence Day. This massive job program of Rs 1 lakh crore goes into effect right now. The program seeks to give about 3.5 crore young people nationwide access to employment possibilities.

What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana?

The Government of India has introduced the newest employment-linked incentive program, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). This program will directly help a first-time job seeker or an employer, hence increasing the employment rate in the country.

Benefits of PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

Under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a reward of Rs 15,000 would be given to each young person who gets their first job. The program aims to make the labor market more rewarding and accessible for newcomers, allowing them to establish themselves in a variety of industries.