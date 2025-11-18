UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 41,242 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in, Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 is now open for all eligible candidates who want to serve the state in maintaining law and order. Applicants can easily submit their forms, upload required documents, and pay fees securely from home through this online process. A total of 41,424 vacancies are available for male and female candidates. Applicants must be residents of their respective districts, aged between 18 and 30 years (with age relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, and ex-servicemen), and have passed Class 10. The online application includes document uploads, photographs, and signature submission. Candidates must understand eligibility criteria, application fees, important dates, and the step-by-step procedure to avoid mistakes. This article explains all essential details clearly, helping candidates apply successfully and stay informed throughout the recruitment process.

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 The UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 process has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates can apply for a total of 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across all districts of the state. Candidates can submit their applications online by providing personal details, educational qualifications, and uploading scanned documents, photographs, and signatures. The online application period starts on 18 November 2025 and ends on 17 December 2025. The application fee is ₹400 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹300 for SC/ST candidates. UP Home Guard Application Form 2025 Overview The UP Home Guard Application Form 2025 collects essential details to process applications for enrollment. Below is an overview of UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Parameter Details Recruitment Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board, Lucknow Post Home Guard Total Vacancies 41,424 Daily Duty Allowance ₹600 per day Registration One Time Registration (OTR) required Document Upload Real-time photo and scanned signature Educational Qualification 10th Pass or equivalent Age Criteria Varies by category (General 18–30, SC/ST/OBC relaxation applies) Application Fee ₹400 (General/OBC/EWS), ₹300 (SC/ST)

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Candidates can directly access the official UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 below to apply for the Home Guard recruitment. The link ensures a secure and straightforward application process. Applicants can log in using their credentials, upload documents, and submit the application without any hassle after completing OTR. Click Here for UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Important Dates It is crucial to stay updated with the official timeline for the UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 process. Candidates can check important dates in the table below: Event Date Online Application Start 18 November 2025 Online Application End 17 December 2025 Application Fee Payment 18 November – 17 December 2025 Fee Adjustment Date 18 – 20 December 2025

How to Apply Online for UP Home Guard Bharti 2025? Candidates who want to UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025, follow these steps below: Go to the official recruitment portal of the UP Home Guard Department at uppbpb.gov.in. Look for the link titled “UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online” and click on it on the homepage. Select New Registration/Candidate Registration to start the process. Enter Required Details such as full name, mobile number, email ID, date of birth, and address & ID proof details Set the Login ID and Password, which will be used for future login. Submit the registration form. Once registered, use the Login ID and Password to access the application form. Fill the Application Form Upload Documents such as a passport-size photograph, signature, Aadhaar card, educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable), and domicile .ertificate (if required) Pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. Carefully review the entire application form. Click Final Submit. After submission, changes will not be allowed, so ensure all information is accurate.

UP Home Guard Application Fees 2025 The application fee varies according to category. Candidates can check the UP Home Guard Application Fees in the table below: Category Application Fee General / EWS / OBC ₹400 SC / ST ₹300 UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must fulfill certain eligibility conditions related to age, education, residency, and physical standards to successfully apply for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025. 1. Residency Requirement Candidates must be a native resident of the district for which they are applying. A valid domicile certificate or a district residence certificate is mandatory to prove eligibility. 2. Age Limit Candidates can check the age limit for UP Home Guard Bharti in the table below: Category Date of Birth (From) Date of Birth (To) Age Relaxation General / EWS 01.07.1995 01.07.2007 None SC / ST / OBC 01.07.1990 01.07.2007 5 years Ex-Servicemen As per category As per category Additional 3 years (maximum age 33 years on 01.07.2025)

Note: Age calculation will be based on 01 July 2025, and relaxations are only applicable to UP residents. 3. Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognized board in India or its equivalent approved by the Uttar Pradesh Government. Candidates who are still appearing in Class 10 are not eligible. 4. Physical Standards Candidates can check the physical standards details for UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Category Gender Minimum Height Chest (Male) Minimum Weight (Female) General / OBC / SC Male 168 cm 79-84 cm N/A ST Male 160 cm 77-82 cm N/A General / OBC / SC Female 152 cm N/A 40 kg ST Female 147 cm N/A 40 kg Note: A minimum 5 cm chest expansion is mandatory for male candidates.