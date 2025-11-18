RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 41,242 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in, Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 18, 2025, 18:03 IST

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 is now open for 41,424 male and female vacancies. Candidates must be 10th pass, aged 18–30, and district residents. The recruitment includes online application, document uploads, and fee payment. This article explains eligibility criteria, application process, important dates, fees, physical standards, and selection stages.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 41,242 Posts
UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 41,242 Posts

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 is now open for all eligible candidates who want to serve the state in maintaining law and order. Applicants can easily submit their forms, upload required documents, and pay fees securely from home through this online process.

A total of 41,424 vacancies are available for male and female candidates. Applicants must be residents of their respective districts, aged between 18 and 30 years (with age relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, and ex-servicemen), and have passed Class 10. The online application includes document uploads, photographs, and signature submission. 

Candidates must understand eligibility criteria, application fees, important dates, and the step-by-step procedure to avoid mistakes. This article explains all essential details clearly, helping candidates apply successfully and stay informed throughout the recruitment process.

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025

The UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 process has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates can apply for a total of 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across all districts of the state. 

Candidates can submit their applications online by providing personal details, educational qualifications, and uploading scanned documents, photographs, and signatures. The online application period starts on 18 November 2025 and ends on 17 December 2025. The application fee is ₹400 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹300 for SC/ST candidates.

UP Home Guard Application Form 2025 Overview

The UP Home Guard Application Form 2025 collects essential details to process applications for enrollment. Below is an overview of UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025:

Parameter

Details

Recruitment Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board, Lucknow

Post

Home Guard

Total Vacancies

41,424

Daily Duty Allowance

₹600 per day

Registration

One Time Registration (OTR) required

Document Upload

Real-time photo and scanned signature

Educational Qualification

10th Pass or equivalent

Age Criteria

Varies by category (General 18–30, SC/ST/OBC relaxation applies)

Application Fee

₹400 (General/OBC/EWS), ₹300 (SC/ST)

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can directly access the official UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 below to apply for the Home Guard recruitment. The link ensures a secure and straightforward application process. Applicants can log in using their credentials, upload documents, and submit the application without any hassle after completing OTR.

Click Here for UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Important Dates

It is crucial to stay updated with the official timeline for the UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 process. Candidates can check important dates in the table below:

Event

Date

Online Application Start

18 November 2025

Online Application End

17 December 2025

Application Fee Payment

18 November – 17 December 2025

Fee Adjustment Date

18 – 20 December 2025

How to Apply Online for UP Home Guard Bharti 2025?

Candidates who want to UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025, follow these steps below:

  1. Go to the official recruitment portal of the UP Home Guard Department at uppbpb.gov.in.

  2. Look for the link titled “UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online” and click on it on the homepage.

  3. Select New Registration/Candidate Registration to start the process.

  4. Enter Required Details such as full name, mobile number, email ID, date of birth, and address & ID proof details

  5. Set the Login ID and Password, which will be used for future login.

  6. Submit the registration form. Once registered, use the Login ID and Password to access the application form.

  7. Fill the Application Form

  8. Upload Documents such as a passport-size photograph, signature, Aadhaar card, educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable), and domicile .ertificate (if required)

  9. Pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

  10. Carefully review the entire application form. Click Final Submit. After submission, changes will not be allowed, so ensure all information is accurate.

UP Home Guard Application Fees 2025

The application fee varies according to category. Candidates can check the UP Home Guard Application Fees in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General / EWS / OBC

₹400

SC / ST

₹300

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill certain eligibility conditions related to age, education, residency, and physical standards to successfully apply for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025.

1. Residency Requirement

Candidates must be a native resident of the district for which they are applying. A valid domicile certificate or a district residence certificate is mandatory to prove eligibility.

2. Age Limit

Candidates can check the age limit for UP Home Guard Bharti in the table below:

Category

Date of Birth (From)

Date of Birth (To)

Age Relaxation

General / EWS

01.07.1995

01.07.2007

None

SC / ST / OBC

01.07.1990

01.07.2007

5 years

Ex-Servicemen

As per category

As per category

Additional 3 years (maximum age 33 years on 01.07.2025)

Note: Age calculation will be based on 01 July 2025, and relaxations are only applicable to UP residents.

3. Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognized board in India or its equivalent approved by the Uttar Pradesh Government. Candidates who are still appearing in Class 10 are not eligible.

4. Physical Standards

Candidates can check the physical standards details for UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Category

Gender

Minimum Height

Chest (Male)

Minimum Weight (Female)

General / OBC / SC

Male

168 cm

79-84 cm

N/A

ST

Male

160 cm

77-82 cm

N/A

General / OBC / SC

Female

152 cm

N/A

40 kg

ST

Female

147 cm

N/A

40 kg

Note: A minimum 5 cm chest expansion is mandatory for male candidates.

Also Check:

UP Home Guard OTR 2025 
UP Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025

Selection Process for UP Home Guard 2025

The UP Police Home Guard selection process involves the following stages:

  1. Online Application & OTR Registration

  2. Written Examination (General Knowledge, OMR based, 2 hours, 100 marks)

  3. Document Verification & Physical Standard Test (PST)

  4. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

  5. Final Merit List & Enrollment

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News