UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: One Time Registration (OTR) Starts for 45,000 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in

The UP Home Guard Bharti 2025 online registration for 45,000 posts has officially begun on November 7, 2025. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has activated the One Time Registration (OTR) process for interested candidates. All applicants must complete their OTR through the official UP Police website, uppbpb.gov.in before applying for the Home Guard posts. Candidates who have already completed the OTR for any other UP Police recruitment are not required to register again. UPPRPB aims to simplify and streamline recruitment applications for all future exams. Candidates can check the UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 section on the official website for detailed updates, eligibility, and instructions. UP Home Guard OTR 2025 The One Time Registration (OTR) system has now become mandatory for all UP Police recruitments, including Inspector, Constable, and Home Guard posts. OTR is a one-time process that allows candidates to create their personal profile on the official UP Police website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Once registered, candidates don’t need to repeatedly fill in their personal or academic details for every new recruitment. This makes the application process faster, easier, and more convenient. Candidates who are applying for any UP Police recruitment for the first time, including the UP Home Guard Bharti 2025, must complete the OTR process is compulsory before submitting their application. UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 Overview The UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 45,000 posts across Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment is being organized by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The One Time Registration (OTR) process for this recruitment began on November 7, 2025, through the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The OTR system is designed to make the registration process faster and more convenient for candidates. Once registered, applicants can use the same OTR details for future UP Police vacancies. The official notification also mentions that the main recruitment process is expected to begin by July 2026.

Check the key highlights of the UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Organization Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Total Vacancies 45,000 Post Name Home Guard OTR Start Date 7 November 2025 Recruitment Exam Date (Tentative) July 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website uppbpb.gov.in Documents Required for UP Home Guard OTR 2025 Candidates must have valid identity and educational documents to complete the UP Home Guard OTR 2025 process successfully. All information entered in the OTR form should match the details mentioned in the original certificates. The following is a list of documents required for OTR registration: Aadhaar Card / PAN Card / Driving License / Voter ID

Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate

Passport-size Photograph

Signature (scanned)

Email ID and Mobile Number

Note: The name, date of birth, and other details entered in the OTR must exactly match those on the Class 10 certificate. Any mismatch may lead to rejection during document verification. How to Apply for OTR for UP Home Guard Bharti 2025? Follow the simple steps given below to make the OTR process easy: Step 1: Visit the official UP Police website, uppbpb.gov.in or apply.uppprb.in. Step 2: Click on the “One Time Registration (OTR)” link for UP Home Guard Bharti 2025 on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in all required details carefully: name, father’s name, mobile number, and email ID. Step 4: Enter the ID proof number, such as Aadhaar or PAN number. Step 5: Provide accurate details from the Class 10 certificate, including name, date of birth, and school name. Step 6: Create a secure password and submit the OTR form.

Step 7: The OTR number will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number. Keep this number safe for all future recruitment steps after submission. Important Rules for UP Home Guard OTR 2025 Candidates who are registering for the UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 for the first time must understand all the One Time Registration (OTR) rules carefully. The following are the key guidelines you must follow: Each candidate must register using a unique email ID and mobile number.

The registered email ID and mobile number cannot be changed during the entire recruitment process.

Candidates can complete their OTR using any valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Driving License.

All personal details must exactly match the information provided on the 10th class certificate, as it will be treated as the official proof.

UP Home Guard Application Date 2025 The application process for UP Home Guard Bharti 2025 will begin soon. As per the latest update, the official recruitment rules have been released, and the UP Home Guard recruitment exam is expected to be conducted in July 2026. Eligible candidates aged 18 to 30 years with a 10th-grade qualification can apply for this recruitment. It is recommended that aspirants visit the official UP Police website regularly for the latest updates and announcements regarding the application dates and other details. Who is Eligible for UP Home Guard OTR 2025? Candidates should carefully check the eligibility criteria set by the UPPRPB Before completing the UP Home Guard OTR 2025. Only those who meet the eligibility conditions will be allowed to participate in the recruitment process.