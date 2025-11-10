UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: 45000 Posts Announced at uppbpb.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has announced recruitment for 45,000 Home Guard posts under the UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025. The official short notification has been released, and the online application form will be available soon on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment aims to strengthen the law and order system in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will organize the entire process. This UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 is an excellent opportunity for candidates who wish to serve their state and help maintain peace and security. UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Overview The UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 will fill 45,000 positions across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Home Guard department plays an important role in assisting the police, managing crowds during festivals or emergencies, and helping during natural disasters.

Check the brief overview of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Board Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name Home Guard Total Vacancies 45,000 Mode of Application Online Notification Status Short Notification Released Educational Qualification 10th or 12th Pass Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Test, and Document Verification Official Website uppbpb.gov.in UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF The UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 notification PDF will be released soon on the official website. The document will include complete information such as district-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility conditions, exam dates, and the step-by-step application procedure. The short notification confirms that recruitment will be conducted for 45,000 posts in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. All eligible candidates should keep their documents ready and stay updated with official announcements.

Once the UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 notification PDF is published, candidates must download it carefully and read all instructions before applying. Also Read: यूपी के 5 जिलों में आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर के लिए आवेदन शुरू UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check whether they meet the eligibility conditions mentioned in the UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 guidelines before applying. Applications not meeting the required standards will be rejected. Below is the UP Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 in detail. Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognized board. Those waiting for their results are not eligible to apply. Age Limit The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 30 years as of 1st July 2025. Age relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories as per government rules.

Physical Standards Candidates must meet the required height, chest, and weight standards as mentioned below: Category Gender Height Chest (Unexpanded/Expanded) Weight General/OBC Male 168 cm 79 cm / 84 cm — SC/ST Male 160 cm 77 cm / 82 cm — General/OBC Female 152 cm — Minimum 40 kg SC/ST Female 147 cm — Minimum 40 kg Only those who fulfill these physical standards will qualify for the next stages of the UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 selection process. UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Selection Process The UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 selection process will include several stages. Each stage is designed to ensure fair and transparent recruitment. Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination