UP Home Guard Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Physical Requirements and More

The UP Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Every candidate must meet the required eligibility standards to apply for the Home Guard post. These rules help ensure that only qualified and capable candidates are selected to serve the state. The eligibility criteria mainly include nationality, educational qualification, age limit, and physical standards. Aspirants who wish to join the UP Home Guard must carefully review these details before applying to avoid disqualification. This article provides the complete UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 in detail. UP Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Below is an overview of the UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 as mentioned in the official notification:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name UP Police Home Guard Minimum Education Class 10th Pass from a recognized board Age Limit 18 to 30 years Nationality Indian Gender Both Male and Female can apply Physical Standards Required for both male and female candidates UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 The UP Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 are divided into several key factors that every applicant must fulfil. These include nationality, educational qualification, and age limit. Knowing the UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 in advance helps candidates prepare properly and avoid mistakes while applying. Many applications are rejected each year due to incorrect information or ineligibility. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 below:

UP Police Home Guard Nationality As per the UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025, the candidate must be a citizen of India. Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the UP Home Guard post. Applicants must also provide valid documents as proof of citizenship during verification. UP Police Home Guard Educational Qualification Under the UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025, candidates must have passed Class 10 (High School) or its equivalent from a recognized board or institution. This qualification ensures that the candidate has the basic knowledge and understanding required for the duties of a Home Guard. UP Police Home Guard Age Limit According to the UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025, the applicant’s age should be between 18 and 30 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, and OBC may receive age relaxation as per government rules. Aspirants must check the age limit carefully before applying to avoid rejection during document verification.

UP Home Guard Physical Standards 2025 The UP Police Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025 also include specific physical standards that both male and female candidates must meet. These physical measurements ensure that candidates are fit to handle the duties of a Home Guard, which may involve physical activity, fieldwork, and emergency response. Physical Standards for Male Candidates Candiates can check the UP Police Home Gurard physical standards for male candidates in the table below: Category Height Chest (Unexpanded) Chest (Expanded) General / OBC / SC 168 cm 79 cm 84 cm ST 160 cm 77 cm 82 cm Physical Standards for Female Candidates Candiates can check the UP Police Home Gurard physical standards for female candidates in the table below: Category Height Weight General / OBC / SC 152 cm 40 kg ST 157 cm 40 kg