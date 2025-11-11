UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025: Check GK, Hindi, Maths & Reasoning Topics and Marking Scheme Here

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department is expected to announce around 44,000 vacancies for the Home Guard posts. Candidates planning to apply for this recruitment must first appear for a written examination, which is the initial stage of the selection process. It’s essential to understand the UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 to prepare effectively. Because it helps in creating a well-structured study plan and ensures focused preparation. Being aware of the latest syllabus helps aspirants cover all important topics and avoid missing out on key sections. Candidates can find the complete UP Home Guard Exam Syllabus 2025 and prepare efficiently for the upcoming exam in this article. UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must qualify through multiple stages of the selection process, Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification & Medical Examination, to get selected for the UP Home Guard post.

The Written Exam will consist of 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The questions will cover topics from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability. Candidates who qualify for the written test will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by the final stages of Document Verification and Medical Examination. Check the overview of UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Organization Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department Post Name Home Guard Total Vacancies 44,000 (Expected) Exam Name UP Home Guard Exam 2025 Mode of Exam Offline Total Questions 150 Total Marks 300 Duration 150 Minutes Negative Marking 0.5 marks deducted for each wrong answer Official Website www.homeguard.up.gov.in

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 Having a clear understanding of the UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 is crucial for effective exam preparation. It helps candidates concentrate on important topics and avoid spending time on irrelevant material. The syllabus provides a detailed outline of all the subjects and subtopics that need to be covered to perform well in the written examination. Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for the UP Home Guard Exam 2025, which will guide candidates in creating a focused and efficient study plan. Subject Topics Covered General Knowledge History of India

Indian Constitution

Indian Economy and Agriculture

Art & Culture

Commerce and Trade

Population

India & Neighbouring Countries

Scientific Progress/Development

National/International Awards

General Science

Indian Languages

Research & Discovery

Books and Their Authors

Human Rights

Cyber Crime

Revenue, Police, and General Administrative System in Uttar Pradesh

Capital

Education, Culture, and Social Practices of Uttar Pradesh

Currency

Natural Resources

Demonetization and its Impact

Geography of India and World

Environment and Urbanization General Hindi गद्यांश से प्रश्न और उत्तर

गद्यांश का शीर्षक

अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना

शब्दों का प्रयोग

पत्र लिखना

हिन्दी वर्णमाला

विलोम शब्द

पर्यायवाची

तद्भव तत्सम

एक शब्द प्रतिस्थापन

वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द

वाक्य में सुधार करना

समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द

मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

लेखक एवं उनकी प्रसिद्ध रचनायें

लिंग, वचन, कारक, सर्वनाम, विशेषण

हिन्दी भाषा में पुरस्कार

क्रिया, काल, वाच्य, अव्यय, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, सन्धि

समास

विराम चिन्ह

रस

छन्द

अलंकार Numerical Aptitude Percentage

Averages

Speed & Distance

Profit & Loss

Number System

HCF & LCM

Simplification

Discount

Decimal & Fraction

Ratio & Proportion

Data Interpretation

Simple & Compound Interest

Geometry

Partnership

Time & Work

Mensuration

Probability & Statistics Mental Ability & Mental Aptitude Mental Toughness

Determining Implied Meanings

Sensitivity towards Minorities & Underprivileged

Gender Sensitivity

Letter and Number Series

Ability of Adaptability

Word and Alphabet Analogy

Professional Information (Basic Level)

Common Sense Test

Police System

Logical Diagrams

Public Interest

Symbol-Relationship Interpretation

Law & Order

Codification

Communal Harmony

Perception Test

Crime Control

Word Formation Test

Rule of Law

Letter and Number Coding

Contemporary Police Issues & Law and Order

Direction Sense Test

Basic Law

Logical Interpretation of Data

Interest in Profession

Forcefulness of Argument

Reasoning & IQ

Analogies

Coding-Decoding

Mathematical Ability Test

Blood Relation

Arranging in Order

Venn Diagram and Chart Type Test

Similarities & Differences

Analysis and Judgment

Problem-Solving

Decision-Making

Relationship and Analogy Test

Spotting out the Dissimilar

Series Completion

Problems Based on the Alphabet

Time Sequence Test

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship

Arithmetic Reasoning

Verbal and Figure Classification

Arithmetical Number Series

Abstract Ideas and Symbol Relationships

Arithmetical Computations and Analytical Functions

UP Home Guard Exam Pattern 2025 The UP Home Guard Exam 2025 will test candidates’ knowledge in various subjects including General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability. The exam will have a total of 150 questions carrying 300 marks in total. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted as a negative marking. The total duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. Below is the detailed UP Home Guard Exam Pattern 2025: Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Knowledge 150 300 150 Minutes General Hindi Numerical & Mental Ability Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Also Check: UP Home Guard OTR 2025

