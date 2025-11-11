MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025: Check GK, Hindi, Maths & Reasoning Topics and Marking Scheme Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 13:28 IST

The UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 includes subjects like General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning. The written exam has 150 questions for 300 marks with negative marking. Candidates should prepare using previous papers, mock tests, and a structured study plan. Check the subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern in this article.

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025
UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department is expected to announce around 44,000 vacancies for the Home Guard posts. Candidates planning to apply for this recruitment must first appear for a written examination, which is the initial stage of the selection process. 

It’s essential to understand the UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 to prepare effectively. Because it helps in creating a well-structured study plan and ensures focused preparation. Being aware of the latest syllabus helps aspirants cover all important topics and avoid missing out on key sections. Candidates can find the complete UP Home Guard Exam Syllabus 2025 and prepare efficiently for the upcoming exam in this article.

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates must qualify through multiple stages of the selection process, Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification & Medical Examination, to get selected for the UP Home Guard post.

The Written Exam will consist of 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The questions will cover topics from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who qualify for the written test will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by the final stages of Document Verification and Medical Examination. Check the overview of UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department

Post Name

Home Guard

Total Vacancies

44,000 (Expected)

Exam Name

UP Home Guard Exam 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Questions

150

Total Marks

300

Duration

150 Minutes

Negative Marking

0.5 marks deducted for each wrong answer

Official Website

www.homeguard.up.gov.in

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025

Having a clear understanding of the UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 is crucial for effective exam preparation. It helps candidates concentrate on important topics and avoid spending time on irrelevant material. The syllabus provides a detailed outline of all the subjects and subtopics that need to be covered to perform well in the written examination.

Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for the UP Home Guard Exam 2025, which will guide candidates in creating a focused and efficient study plan.

Subject

Topics Covered

General Knowledge

  • History of India

  • Indian Constitution

  • Indian Economy and Agriculture

  • Art & Culture

  • Commerce and Trade

  • Population

  • India & Neighbouring Countries

  • Scientific Progress/Development

  • National/International Awards

  • General Science

  • Indian Languages

  • Research & Discovery

  • Books and Their Authors

  • Human Rights

  • Cyber Crime

  • Revenue, Police, and General Administrative System in Uttar Pradesh

  • Capital

  • Education, Culture, and Social Practices of Uttar Pradesh

  • Currency

  • Natural Resources

  • Demonetization and its Impact

  • Geography of India and World

  • Environment and Urbanization

General Hindi

  • गद्यांश से प्रश्न और उत्तर

  • गद्यांश का शीर्षक

  • अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना

  • शब्दों का प्रयोग

  • पत्र लिखना

  • हिन्दी वर्णमाला

  • विलोम शब्द

  • पर्यायवाची

  • तद्भव तत्सम

  • एक शब्द प्रतिस्थापन

  • वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द

  • वाक्य में सुधार करना

  • समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द

  • मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

  • लेखक एवं उनकी प्रसिद्ध रचनायें

  • लिंग, वचन, कारक, सर्वनाम, विशेषण

  • हिन्दी भाषा में पुरस्कार

  • क्रिया, काल, वाच्य, अव्यय, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, सन्धि

  • समास

  • विराम चिन्ह

  • रस

  • छन्द

  • अलंकार

Numerical Aptitude

  • Percentage

  • Averages

  • Speed & Distance

  • Profit & Loss

  • Number System

  • HCF & LCM

  • Simplification

  • Discount

  • Decimal & Fraction

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Data Interpretation

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Geometry

  • Partnership

  • Time & Work

  • Mensuration

  • Probability & Statistics

Mental Ability & Mental Aptitude

  • Mental Toughness

  • Determining Implied Meanings

  • Sensitivity towards Minorities & Underprivileged

  • Gender Sensitivity

  • Letter and Number Series

  • Ability of Adaptability

  • Word and Alphabet Analogy

  • Professional Information (Basic Level)

  • Common Sense Test

  • Police System

  • Logical Diagrams

  • Public Interest

  • Symbol-Relationship Interpretation

  • Law & Order

  • Codification

  • Communal Harmony

  • Perception Test

  • Crime Control

  • Word Formation Test

  • Rule of Law

  • Letter and Number Coding

  • Contemporary Police Issues & Law and Order

  • Direction Sense Test

  • Basic Law

  • Logical Interpretation of Data

  • Interest in Profession

  • Forcefulness of Argument

  • Reasoning & IQ

  • Analogies

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Mathematical Ability Test

  • Blood Relation

  • Arranging in Order

  • Venn Diagram and Chart Type Test

  • Similarities & Differences

  • Analysis and Judgment

  • Problem-Solving

  • Decision-Making

  • Relationship and Analogy Test

  • Spotting out the Dissimilar

  • Series Completion

  • Problems Based on the Alphabet

  • Time Sequence Test

  • Visual Memory

  • Discrimination

  • Observation

  • Relationship

  • Arithmetic Reasoning

  • Verbal and Figure Classification

  • Arithmetical Number Series

  • Abstract Ideas and Symbol Relationships

  • Arithmetical Computations and Analytical Functions

UP Home Guard Exam Pattern 2025

The UP Home Guard Exam 2025 will test candidates’ knowledge in various subjects including General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability. 

The exam will have a total of 150 questions carrying 300 marks in total. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted as a negative marking. The total duration of the exam will be 150 minutes.

Below is the detailed UP Home Guard Exam Pattern 2025:

Subjects

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

150

300

150 Minutes

General Hindi

Numerical & Mental Ability

Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning

UP Home Guard Preparation Strategy 2025

Candidates must follow a smart and consistent preparation plan to successfully crack the UP Home Guard Exam 2025. The following are some key points to help you prepare effectively:

  • Start by understanding the latest UP Home Guard syllabus and exam pattern in detail. This will help you focus on the right topics and avoid wasting time on irrelevant sections. 

  • Prioritise subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and Current Affairs. 

  • Make a daily study schedule that includes topic-wise revision, regular practice, and mock tests to improve accuracy and speed.

  • Use trusted study materials and refer to previous year question papers to identify frequently asked questions and important areas. 

  • Maintain a healthy routine with regular fitness training such as running, push-ups, and endurance exercises to build stamina for the physical test.

  • Stay consistent, manage time effectively, and keep checking official UPPRPB notifications for the latest updates.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

