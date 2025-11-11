UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025: Check GK, Hindi, Maths & Reasoning Topics and Marking Scheme Here

UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department is expected to announce around 44,000 vacancies for the Home Guard posts. Candidates planning to apply for this recruitment must first appear for a written examination, which is the initial stage of the selection process.
It’s essential to understand the UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 to prepare effectively. Because it helps in creating a well-structured study plan and ensures focused preparation. Being aware of the latest syllabus helps aspirants cover all important topics and avoid missing out on key sections. Candidates can find the complete UP Home Guard Exam Syllabus 2025 and prepare efficiently for the upcoming exam in this article.
UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must qualify through multiple stages of the selection process, Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification & Medical Examination, to get selected for the UP Home Guard post.
The Written Exam will consist of 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The questions will cover topics from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability.
Candidates who qualify for the written test will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by the final stages of Document Verification and Medical Examination. Check the overview of UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Department
|
Post Name
|
Home Guard
|
Total Vacancies
|
44,000 (Expected)
|
Exam Name
|
UP Home Guard Exam 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
300
|
Duration
|
150 Minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
0.5 marks deducted for each wrong answer
|
Official Website
|
www.homeguard.up.gov.in
UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025
Having a clear understanding of the UP Home Guard Syllabus 2025 is crucial for effective exam preparation. It helps candidates concentrate on important topics and avoid spending time on irrelevant material. The syllabus provides a detailed outline of all the subjects and subtopics that need to be covered to perform well in the written examination.
Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for the UP Home Guard Exam 2025, which will guide candidates in creating a focused and efficient study plan.
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
General Knowledge
|
|
General Hindi
|
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
|
Mental Ability & Mental Aptitude
|
UP Home Guard Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Home Guard Exam 2025 will test candidates’ knowledge in various subjects including General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability.
The exam will have a total of 150 questions carrying 300 marks in total. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted as a negative marking. The total duration of the exam will be 150 minutes.
Below is the detailed UP Home Guard Exam Pattern 2025:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
150
|
300
|
150 Minutes
|
General Hindi
|
Numerical & Mental Ability
|
Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning
Also Check:
UP Home Guard OTR 2025
UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
UP Home Guard Preparation Strategy 2025
Candidates must follow a smart and consistent preparation plan to successfully crack the UP Home Guard Exam 2025. The following are some key points to help you prepare effectively:
-
Start by understanding the latest UP Home Guard syllabus and exam pattern in detail. This will help you focus on the right topics and avoid wasting time on irrelevant sections.
-
Prioritise subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and Current Affairs.
-
Make a daily study schedule that includes topic-wise revision, regular practice, and mock tests to improve accuracy and speed.
-
Use trusted study materials and refer to previous year question papers to identify frequently asked questions and important areas.
-
Maintain a healthy routine with regular fitness training such as running, push-ups, and endurance exercises to build stamina for the physical test.
-
Stay consistent, manage time effectively, and keep checking official UPPRPB notifications for the latest updates.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation