Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 2700 Vacancies, Check Application Last Date, Eligibility and More

BOB Apprentice Recruitment: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has notified recruitment for 2700 Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Graduates aged between 20 and 28 years can apply online through the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. The last date to submit the BOB Apprentice application form is December 1. Selection of candidates will be based on an Online Examination, Document Verification, and a Test of the local language of the State. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2700 Apprentice posts across various States and UTs. Shortlisted candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000/- per month during their engagement period of one year. Bank of Baroda Apprentice Notification 2025 Out Bank of Baroda has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for the Apprentice post. A total of 2700 vacancies are up for grabs. The official notification is released in PDF format, comprising all the details. The direct link to download Bank of Baroda Apprentice Notification PDF is provided below.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview Conducting Body Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Apprentice Vacnacies 2700 Registration Dates 11th November to 1st December 2025 Educational Qualification Graduate Age Limit 20 to 28 years (as on 01/11/2025) Selection Process Online Examination

Document Verification

Test of the local language of the State Stipend Rs. 15,000 Duration of Training 12 months of On-the-Job Training Official Website bankofbaroda.bank.in Bank of Baroda Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link The authorities activated the online application link along with the release of BOB Apprentice notification. You can submit your BOB Apprentice online form by clicking on the direct link provided below:

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Application Form 2025 Direct Link How to Apply Online for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. Step 2: On the homepage, search for apply online link. Step 3: If you are a new user, fill out the registration form to generate username and password. Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents in the prescribed size and format. Step 5: Review the details carefully. Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your application form. Step 7: Download the Bank of Baroda application form and take out its printout for future reference. BOB Apprentice Vacancy A total of 2700 Apprentice vacancies are to be filled. These vacancies will be filled across various States and UTs. You can check the category-wise and state-wise BOB Apprentice Vacancy in the table below.