Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 2700 Vacancies, Check Application Last Date, Eligibility and More

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 13, 2025, 17:26 IST

BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification released for 2700 vacancies. Interested candidates must submit their applications at bankofbaroda.bank.in by December 1. Find the direct Bank of Baroda Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link here.

Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment
Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment

BOB Apprentice Recruitment: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has notified recruitment for 2700 Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Graduates aged between 20 and 28 years can apply online through the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. The last date to submit the BOB Apprentice application form is December 1. Selection of candidates will be based on an Online Examination, Document Verification, and a Test of the local language of the State.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2700 Apprentice posts across various States and UTs. Shortlisted candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000/- per month during their engagement period of one year.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Notification 2025 Out

Bank of Baroda has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for the Apprentice post. A total of 2700 vacancies are up for grabs. The official notification is released in PDF format, comprising all the details. The direct link to download Bank of Baroda Apprentice Notification PDF is provided below.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF

BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

Post

Apprentice

Vacnacies

2700

Registration Dates

11th November to 1st December 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduate

Age Limit

20 to 28 years (as on 01/11/2025)

Selection Process

  • Online Examination

  • Document Verification

  • Test of the local language of the State

Stipend

Rs. 15,000

Duration of Training

12 months of On-the-Job Training

Official Website

bankofbaroda.bank.in

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link

The authorities activated the online application link along with the release of BOB Apprentice notification. You can submit your BOB Apprentice online form by clicking on the direct link provided below:

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Application Form 2025 Direct Link

How to Apply Online for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for apply online link. 

Step 3: If you are a new user, fill out the registration form to generate username and password.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Review the details carefully.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your application form.

Step 7: Download the Bank of Baroda application form and take out its printout for future reference.

BOB Apprentice Vacancy

A total of 2700 Apprentice vacancies are to be filled. These vacancies will be filled across various States and UTs. You can check the category-wise and state-wise BOB Apprentice Vacancy in the table below.

bob-apprentice-vacancy

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Application Fee 2025

The application fee for BOB Apprentice Recruitment is Rs 800, excluding GST. It must be paid online and is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Category

Fees (Excluding GST)

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 800

SC/ST Candidates

Nil

PwBD Candidates

Rs. 400

