HPSC TO ATO Marks 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Check Merit List and Rejected OMR Sheet PDF - Link Here

HPSC TO ATO Result 2025 : The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the marks and final answer key for the posts of Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 02, 2025 can download their marks and answer key from the official website of HPSC-https://hpsc.gov.in. The marks and answer key has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of all the candidates who appeared in the exam.
HPSC TO ATO Result 2025 Download
Candidates can download the marks and final answer key for the posts of Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B) through the link on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|HPSC TO ATO Result 2025
|Download PDF
HPSC TO ATO Marks 2025 Overview
The Answer Key and marks for TO ATO posts has been released on the official website. Check the table below for Key Highlights.
|
Features
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
|
Notification Number
|
23/2023
|
Name of posts
|
Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B)
|
Exam Date
|
November 02, 2025
|
Marks Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|
https://hpsc.gov.in/
How To Download HPSC TO ATO Marks 2025?
Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) -http://hpsc.gov.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Marks and answer key download link for Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B), Examination' available on the home page.
- Now click on the concerned link.
- Download and save the PDF for your future reference.
