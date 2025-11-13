HPSC TO ATO Marks 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Check Merit List and Rejected OMR Sheet PDF - Link Here

HPSC TO ATO Result 2025 : The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the marks and final answer key for the posts of Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 02, 2025 can download their marks and answer key from the official website of HPSC-https://hpsc.gov.in. The marks and answer key has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of all the candidates who appeared in the exam.

HPSC TO ATO Result 2025 Download

Candidates can download the marks and final answer key for the posts of Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B) through the link on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-