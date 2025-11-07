QS Asia Rankings 2026: India’s Leading Top Private Universities Secure Top Ranks

QS Asia Rankings 2026: While India's best state institutions, particularly the IITs, saw a drop in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, the country's top private universities showed impressive progress, securing prominent positions and frequently improving performance. This increase indicates a strengthening of India's non-public higher education sector.

For the third year in a row, the Chandigarh institution has emerged as India's top private institution, leapfrogging to 109th among all Asian universities. This outstanding result put it ahead of numerous established IITs and NITs, solidifying its status among the country's top ten universities overall. The university also ranked 16th among all private universities in Asia, with good employer reputation rankings.

Other private institutions got their highest-ever rankings, highlighting the power of quality-driven private investment. This group includes institutions such as BITS Pilani, Shoolini University, and O.P. Jindal Global University. Furthermore, new entries such as Marwadi University achieved an amazing debut rank of 353, making it Gujarat's best private university. The success of these institutions is frequently linked to a greater emphasis on internationalization, research output, and industry recognition, which offsets the rank volatility experienced in many public universities.