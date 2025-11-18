Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Category-Wise Marks & Selection Details

The Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 18th November 2025. Punjab Police published the category-wise cut off marks for both male and female candidates on its official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in.
Candidates who score equal to or above these cut-off marks are considered qualified in the physical test and will move forward to the document verification stage.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for Stage III – Document Scrutiny has been officially released. The cut-off marks are published category-wise for both male and female candidates, covering categories such as General, BC, EWS, Ex-Servicemen, and Wards of Police/Defence Personnel.
Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off marks in their category have been shortlisted for the Document Scrutiny round. These scores give candidates a clear idea of the minimum marks required to move ahead in the final selection process.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Overview
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has now been released along with the Punjab Police result PDF. These cut-off marks play a crucial role in the selection process, as only candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed marks will move to the next stage. Candidates can check the key highlights of the exam in the overview table below.
|
Conducting Body
|
Punjab Police
|
Name of Exam
|
Constable
|
Post
|
Constables in the District and Armed Cadre
|
Punjab Police Constable Vacancy 2024
|
1746
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Release Date
|
20 August 2025
|
Examination Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical
|
Job Location
|
Punjab
|
Official Website
|
punjabpolice.gov.in
Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 Out
The Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 has been officially released after the successful completion of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for Constable posts in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. The Punjab Police has published the category-wise cut-off marks for both male and female candidates on its official website.
These cut-off scores represent the minimum marks required to qualify the physical exam and move forward in the recruitment process. Candidates can check category wise cut off marks in the table below:
|
Category
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
Backward Classes, Punjab
|
83.80201
|
77.13087
|
Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab
|
80.29076
|
72.77164
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
64.35731
|
0
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
63.38638
|
0
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|
54.47906
|
0
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
62.73933
|
0
|
General / Open / Unreserved
|
85.74636
|
80.03016
|
SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
77.91087
|
73.00692
|
SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
83.46013
|
76.86162
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab
|
40.83908
|
48.81912
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
40.40892
|
43.10828
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for Written Exam
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written exam (Paper I – out of 100 marks) has been officially released. Candidates can now check the category-wise cut-off marks for both male and female applicants. These marks represent the minimum qualifying score required to move to the next stage of the selection process. Check category wise cut off marks for written exam in the table below:
|
S.No.
|
Category
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
1
|
Backward Classes, Punjab
|
74.4386
|
68.31819
|
2
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab
|
61.61101
|
59.30137
|
3
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
61.52401
|
43.3674
|
4
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
60.69185
|
–
|
5
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
52.39483
|
–
|
6
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
60.31145
|
–
|
7
|
General / Open / UR
|
77.74488
|
74.03499
|
8
|
SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
67.75664
|
64.33805
|
9
|
SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
73.69111
|
68.86896
|
10
|
Ward of Freedom Fighter
|
40.02001
|
41.46631
|
11
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
40.10134
|
40.84364
How to Check Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily view the Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 by visiting the official Punjab Police website. Follow the steps below to check your cut-off marks:
-
Visit the official website of Punjab Police: www.punjabpolice.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, navigate to the “Recruitment” section where all notifications, results, and updates are listed.
-
Look for the link titled “Punjab Police Recruitment – 2024” and click on it.
-
A new page will open.
-
Select the option “Merit List and Cut Off for Punjab Police Constable”.
-
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF will appear on your screen.
-
Check the cut-off marks carefully and download or save the PDF for future use.
Factors Influencing Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is determined by several factors, which is why the marks vary every year. The following are the major elements that shape the cut-off:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Number of Applicants
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Overall Candidate Performance
-
Category-Wise Reservations
-
Normalisation of Marks
Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
The Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off gives candidates a clear understanding of the competition level and the minimum marks required to move forward in the recruitment process. Those who do not meet the cut-off are removed from the selection stages, which is why aiming for a score well above the minimum requirement is important. Below are the detailed Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 figures for written exam, document scrutiny, and final selection.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 Written Exam
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 was released along with the result on the official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who scored higher than the cut-off were allowed to proceed to the next stage, while those below the qualifying threshold were not shortlisted. Although cut-offs differ for each category, reserved categories generally have lower requirements due to relaxation rules.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Backward Classes, Punjab
|
68.83
|
59.79
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab
|
64.41
|
55.57
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
53.59
|
35.23
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
54.81
|
—
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|
47.83
|
—
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
53.34
|
—
|
General / Open / Unreserved
|
71.70
|
65.15
|
SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
61.78
|
55.58
|
SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
68.17
|
59.93
|
Wards of Freedom Fighter
|
40.13
|
40.13
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
40.02
|
41.16
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 – Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny)
The Stage 3 cut-off marks determine which candidates are eligible for the Document Scrutiny round. Punjab Police released separate cut-offs for male and female candidates across all categories. Candidates can find the official category-wise cut-off scores for Document Scrutiny in the table below.
|
S.No.
|
Category
|
Female Cut Off
|
Male Cut Off
|
1
|
Backward Classes, Punjab
|
61.47419
|
74.44701
|
2
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab
|
68.14056
|
74.62392
|
3
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
–
|
54.64413
|
4
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
–
|
56.37264
|
5
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|
–
|
50.34245
|
6
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
–
|
55.65455
|
7
|
General / Open / Unreserved
|
65.17256
|
77.24781
|
8
|
SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
58.28722
|
67.47541
|
9
|
SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
61.80821
|
74.15213
|
10
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab
|
40.13552
|
40.34931
|
11
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
41.16157
|
40.12472
Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024
The final cut-off marks for Punjab Police Constable 2024 decide the selection of candidates for both the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. These scores reflect the final level of competition in each category. The complete final cut-off list is provided in the table below.
|
Category
|
Cadre
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
General / UR
|
District Police Cadre
|
80.76706
|
75.45914
|
General / UR
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
77.53145
|
69.64413
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
District Police Cadre
|
79.08212
|
71.58396
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
76.43459
|
68.24818
|
SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
District Police Cadre
|
77.30047
|
70.70482
|
SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
75.81256
|
67.34194
|
SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
District Police Cadre
|
72.23589
|
–
|
SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
69.7521
|
62.25541
|
EWS
|
District Police Cadre
|
75.56286
|
72.56291
|
EWS
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
–
|
66.31793
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
District Police Cadre
|
41.33862
|
73.64948
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
77.27126
|
69.23435
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
District Police Cadre
|
59.29371
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
56.13078
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen (BC)
|
District Police Cadre
|
60.11393
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen (BC)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
56.99422
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
District Police Cadre
|
59.29371
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
55.85928
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
District Police Cadre
|
54.48039
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
50.87507
|
–
|
Wards of Freedom Fighter
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
52.86385
|
46.79307
Punjab Police Constable:Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Punjab Police Department also sets minimum qualifying marks, which candidates must score to be considered for the merit list. These marks differ by category and apply only to Paper 1, which carries 100 marks. Check the required minimum qualifying percentage and marks in the table below.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General Category
|
40%
|
40 marks out of 100
|
SC / ST / OBC / Ex-Servicemen
|
35%
|
35 marks out of 100
