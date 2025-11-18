Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Category-Wise Marks & Selection Details

The Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 18th November 2025. Punjab Police published the category-wise cut off marks for both male and female candidates on its official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who score equal to or above these cut-off marks are considered qualified in the physical test and will move forward to the document verification stage. Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for Stage III – Document Scrutiny has been officially released. The cut-off marks are published category-wise for both male and female candidates, covering categories such as General, BC, EWS, Ex-Servicemen, and Wards of Police/Defence Personnel. Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off marks in their category have been shortlisted for the Document Scrutiny round. These scores give candidates a clear idea of the minimum marks required to move ahead in the final selection process.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Overview The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has now been released along with the Punjab Police result PDF. These cut-off marks play a crucial role in the selection process, as only candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed marks will move to the next stage. Candidates can check the key highlights of the exam in the overview table below. Conducting Body Punjab Police Name of Exam Constable Post Constables in the District and Armed Cadre Punjab Police Constable Vacancy 2024 1746 Category Cut Off Release Date 20 August 2025 Examination Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Job Location Punjab Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 Out

The Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 has been officially released after the successful completion of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for Constable posts in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. The Punjab Police has published the category-wise cut-off marks for both male and female candidates on its official website. These cut-off scores represent the minimum marks required to qualify the physical exam and move forward in the recruitment process. Candidates can check category wise cut off marks in the table below: Category Male Cut Off Female Cut Off Backward Classes, Punjab 83.80201 77.13087 Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab 80.29076 72.77164 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 64.35731 0 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 63.38638 0 Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 54.47906 0 Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 62.73933 0 General / Open / Unreserved 85.74636 80.03016 SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 77.91087 73.00692 SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 83.46013 76.86162 Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab 40.83908 48.81912 Wards of Police Personnel 40.40892 43.10828

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for Written Exam The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written exam (Paper I – out of 100 marks) has been officially released. Candidates can now check the category-wise cut-off marks for both male and female applicants. These marks represent the minimum qualifying score required to move to the next stage of the selection process. Check category wise cut off marks for written exam in the table below: S.No. Category Male Cut Off Female Cut Off 1 Backward Classes, Punjab 74.4386 68.31819 2 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab 61.61101 59.30137 3 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 61.52401 43.3674 4 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 60.69185 – 5 Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 52.39483 – 6 Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 60.31145 – 7 General / Open / UR 77.74488 74.03499 8 SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 67.75664 64.33805 9 SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 73.69111 68.86896 10 Ward of Freedom Fighter 40.02001 41.46631 11 Wards of Police Personnel 40.10134 40.84364

How to Check Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025? Candidates can easily view the Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 by visiting the official Punjab Police website. Follow the steps below to check your cut-off marks: Visit the official website of Punjab Police: www.punjabpolice.gov.in. On the homepage, navigate to the “Recruitment” section where all notifications, results, and updates are listed. Look for the link titled “Punjab Police Recruitment – 2024” and click on it. A new page will open. Select the option “Merit List and Cut Off for Punjab Police Constable”. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF will appear on your screen. Check the cut-off marks carefully and download or save the PDF for future use. Factors Influencing Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is determined by several factors, which is why the marks vary every year. The following are the major elements that shape the cut-off:

Number of Vacancies

Number of Applicants

Difficulty Level of the Exam

Overall Candidate Performance

Category-Wise Reservations

Normalisation of Marks Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off The Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off gives candidates a clear understanding of the competition level and the minimum marks required to move forward in the recruitment process. Those who do not meet the cut-off are removed from the selection stages, which is why aiming for a score well above the minimum requirement is important. Below are the detailed Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 figures for written exam, document scrutiny, and final selection. Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 Written Exam The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 was released along with the result on the official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who scored higher than the cut-off were allowed to proceed to the next stage, while those below the qualifying threshold were not shortlisted. Although cut-offs differ for each category, reserved categories generally have lower requirements due to relaxation rules.

Category Male Female Backward Classes, Punjab 68.83 59.79 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab 64.41 55.57 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 53.59 35.23 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 54.81 — Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 47.83 — Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 53.34 — General / Open / Unreserved 71.70 65.15 SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 61.78 55.58 SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 68.17 59.93 Wards of Freedom Fighter 40.13 40.13 Wards of Police Personnel 40.02 41.16 Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 – Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny) The Stage 3 cut-off marks determine which candidates are eligible for the Document Scrutiny round. Punjab Police released separate cut-offs for male and female candidates across all categories. Candidates can find the official category-wise cut-off scores for Document Scrutiny in the table below.

S.No. Category Female Cut Off Male Cut Off 1 Backward Classes, Punjab 61.47419 74.44701 2 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab 68.14056 74.62392 3 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab – 54.64413 4 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab – 56.37264 5 Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab – 50.34245 6 Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab – 55.65455 7 General / Open / Unreserved 65.17256 77.24781 8 SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 58.28722 67.47541 9 SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 61.80821 74.15213 10 Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab 40.13552 40.34931 11 Wards of Police Personnel 41.16157 40.12472 Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024 The final cut-off marks for Punjab Police Constable 2024 decide the selection of candidates for both the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. These scores reflect the final level of competition in each category. The complete final cut-off list is provided in the table below.

Category Cadre Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General / UR District Police Cadre 80.76706 75.45914 General / UR Armed Police Cadre 77.53145 69.64413 Backward Class (BC) District Police Cadre 79.08212 71.58396 Backward Class (BC) Armed Police Cadre 76.43459 68.24818 SC (Ramdasia & Others) District Police Cadre 77.30047 70.70482 SC (Ramdasia & Others) Armed Police Cadre 75.81256 67.34194 SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) District Police Cadre 72.23589 – SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) Armed Police Cadre 69.7521 62.25541 EWS District Police Cadre 75.56286 72.56291 EWS Armed Police Cadre – 66.31793 Wards of Police Personnel District Police Cadre 41.33862 73.64948 Wards of Police Personnel Armed Police Cadre 77.27126 69.23435 Ex-Servicemen (General) District Police Cadre 59.29371 – Ex-Servicemen (General) Armed Police Cadre 56.13078 – Ex-Servicemen (BC) District Police Cadre 60.11393 – Ex-Servicemen (BC) Armed Police Cadre 56.99422 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others) District Police Cadre 59.29371 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others) Armed Police Cadre 55.85928 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) District Police Cadre 54.48039 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) Armed Police Cadre 50.87507 – Wards of Freedom Fighter Armed Police Cadre 52.86385 46.79307