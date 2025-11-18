RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Category-Wise Marks & Selection Details

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 18, 2025, 17:49 IST

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released for the written exam and physical test, covering all categories for male and female candidates. These cut-off scores determine eligibility for the next stages, including document scrutiny and final selection. Candidates can also refer to previous year cut-offs, minimum qualifying marks, and factors affecting cut-off trends to understand competition levels.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 18th November 2025. Punjab Police published the category-wise cut off marks for both male and female candidates on its official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in. 

Candidates who score equal to or above these cut-off marks are considered qualified in the physical test and will move forward to the document verification stage.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for Stage III – Document Scrutiny has been officially released. The cut-off marks are published category-wise for both male and female candidates, covering categories such as General, BC, EWS, Ex-Servicemen, and Wards of Police/Defence Personnel.

Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off marks in their category have been shortlisted for the Document Scrutiny round. These scores give candidates a clear idea of the minimum marks required to move ahead in the final selection process.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Overview

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has now been released along with the Punjab Police result PDF. These cut-off marks play a crucial role in the selection process, as only candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed marks will move to the next stage. Candidates can check the key highlights of the exam in the overview table below.

Conducting Body

Punjab Police

Name of Exam

Constable

Post

Constables in the District and Armed Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Vacancy 2024

1746

Category

Cut Off

Release Date

20 August 2025

Examination Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical

Job Location

Punjab

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 Out

The Punjab Police Constable Physical Cut Off 2025 has been officially released after the successful completion of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for Constable posts in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. The Punjab Police has published the category-wise cut-off marks for both male and female candidates on its official website.

These cut-off scores represent the minimum marks required to qualify the physical exam and move forward in the recruitment process. Candidates can check category wise cut off marks in the table below:

Category

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

Backward Classes, Punjab

83.80201

77.13087

Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab

80.29076

72.77164

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

64.35731

0

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

63.38638

0

Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab

54.47906

0

Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

62.73933

0

General / Open / Unreserved

85.74636

80.03016

SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

77.91087

73.00692

SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

83.46013

76.86162

Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab

40.83908

48.81912

Wards of Police Personnel

40.40892

43.10828

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for Written Exam

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written exam (Paper I – out of 100 marks) has been officially released. Candidates can now check the category-wise cut-off marks for both male and female applicants. These marks represent the minimum qualifying score required to move to the next stage of the selection process. Check category wise cut off marks for written exam in the table below:

S.No.

Category

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

1

Backward Classes, Punjab

74.4386

68.31819

2

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab

61.61101

59.30137

3

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

61.52401

43.3674

4

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

60.69185

5

Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

52.39483

6

Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

60.31145

7

General / Open / UR

77.74488

74.03499

8

SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

67.75664

64.33805

9

SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

73.69111

68.86896

10

Ward of Freedom Fighter

40.02001

41.46631

11

Wards of Police Personnel

40.10134

40.84364

How to Check Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can easily view the Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 by visiting the official Punjab Police website. Follow the steps below to check your cut-off marks:

  1. Visit the official website of Punjab Police: www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, navigate to the “Recruitment” section where all notifications, results, and updates are listed.

  3. Look for the link titled “Punjab Police Recruitment – 2024” and click on it.

  4. A new page will open.

  5. Select the option “Merit List and Cut Off for Punjab Police Constable”.

  6. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF will appear on your screen.

  7. Check the cut-off marks carefully and download or save the PDF for future use.

Factors Influencing Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is determined by several factors, which is why the marks vary every year. The following are the major elements that shape the cut-off:

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Number of Applicants

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Overall Candidate Performance

  • Category-Wise Reservations

  • Normalisation of Marks

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

The Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off gives candidates a clear understanding of the competition level and the minimum marks required to move forward in the recruitment process. Those who do not meet the cut-off are removed from the selection stages, which is why aiming for a score well above the minimum requirement is important. Below are the detailed Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 figures for written exam, document scrutiny, and final selection.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 Written Exam 

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 was released along with the result on the official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who scored higher than the cut-off were allowed to proceed to the next stage, while those below the qualifying threshold were not shortlisted. Although cut-offs differ for each category, reserved categories generally have lower requirements due to relaxation rules.

Category

Male

Female

Backward Classes, Punjab

68.83

59.79

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab

64.41

55.57

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

53.59

35.23

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

54.81

Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab

47.83

Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

53.34

General / Open / Unreserved

71.70

65.15

SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

61.78

55.58

SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

68.17

59.93

Wards of Freedom Fighter

40.13

40.13

Wards of Police Personnel

40.02

41.16

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 – Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny)

The Stage 3 cut-off marks determine which candidates are eligible for the Document Scrutiny round. Punjab Police released separate cut-offs for male and female candidates across all categories. Candidates can find the official category-wise cut-off scores for Document Scrutiny in the table below.

S.No.

Category

Female Cut Off

Male Cut Off

1

Backward Classes, Punjab

61.47419

74.44701

2

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab

68.14056

74.62392

3

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

54.64413

4

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

56.37264

5

Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab

50.34245

6

Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

55.65455

7

General / Open / Unreserved

65.17256

77.24781

8

SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

58.28722

67.47541

9

SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

61.80821

74.15213

10

Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab

40.13552

40.34931

11

Wards of Police Personnel

41.16157

40.12472

Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024

The final cut-off marks for Punjab Police Constable 2024 decide the selection of candidates for both the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. These scores reflect the final level of competition in each category. The complete final cut-off list is provided in the table below.

Category

Cadre

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General / UR

District Police Cadre

80.76706

75.45914

General / UR

Armed Police Cadre

77.53145

69.64413

Backward Class (BC)

District Police Cadre

79.08212

71.58396

Backward Class (BC)

Armed Police Cadre

76.43459

68.24818

SC (Ramdasia & Others)

District Police Cadre

77.30047

70.70482

SC (Ramdasia & Others)

Armed Police Cadre

75.81256

67.34194

SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

District Police Cadre

72.23589

SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

Armed Police Cadre

69.7521

62.25541

EWS

District Police Cadre

75.56286

72.56291

EWS

Armed Police Cadre

66.31793

Wards of Police Personnel

District Police Cadre

41.33862

73.64948

Wards of Police Personnel

Armed Police Cadre

77.27126

69.23435

Ex-Servicemen (General)

District Police Cadre

59.29371

Ex-Servicemen (General)

Armed Police Cadre

56.13078

Ex-Servicemen (BC)

District Police Cadre

60.11393

Ex-Servicemen (BC)

Armed Police Cadre

56.99422

Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)

District Police Cadre

59.29371

Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)

Armed Police Cadre

55.85928

Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

District Police Cadre

54.48039

Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

Armed Police Cadre

50.87507

Wards of Freedom Fighter

Armed Police Cadre

52.86385

46.79307

Punjab Police Constable:Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Punjab Police Department also sets minimum qualifying marks, which candidates must score to be considered for the merit list. These marks differ by category and apply only to Paper 1, which carries 100 marks. Check the required minimum qualifying percentage and marks in the table below.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General Category

40%

40 marks out of 100

SC / ST / OBC / Ex-Servicemen

35%

35 marks out of 100

