New EPFO Rules: Get Your PF Account Updated with these Easy Steps

Learn about the new EPFO face authentication order, effective August 1, 2025. This guide explains how to use the UMANG app and Aadhaar to update your UAN, the benefits of the new rule, and what to do if you face issues.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 8, 2025, 18:50 IST

The central government has issued a new order for the EPFO registration. A face authentication procedure is now required for the creation and maintenance of UANs (Universal Account Numbers) by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) as of August 1, 2025. The goal of this new regulation is to completely digitize and safeguard the identification verification process by utilizing the UMANG app and Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT).

This modification impacts users who are creating UANs for the first time as well as those who already have activated UANs and need to update their records.

Benefits of this new Order

EPFO is making this change as part of its efforts to improve identification verification, streamline processes, and get rid of inconsistencies in member information. By directly connecting Aadhaar data via biometric facial recognition, EPFO guarantees improved authentication, faster service access, and fewer member data inaccuracies.

What is EPFO?

The acronym for Employees' Provident Fund Organization is EPFO. It is a statutory body under the Indian government's Ministry of Labour and Employment. In India, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement savings plan administered by EPFO for salaried workers. Employers and employees both make contributions to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), and the employee receives the total amount—along with interest—when they retire or meet other requirements.

In terms of clients and financial activities, EPFO is among the biggest social security institutions in the world.

How to Update your EPFO Details

Follow these easy instructions to update your EPFO details using face authentication if you already have an activated UAN:

Step 1: Download the Aadhaar Face RD (Registered Device) and UMANG apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Launch UMANG and go to the "Face Authentication of Already Activated UANs" section.

Step 3: To accept the terms, click the box and then press the "Face Authentication" button. The app will ask you to install the Aadhaar Face RD app if you haven't already.

Step 4: In order to match your face with your Aadhaar information, the system will start a facial scan using the secure API provided by UIDAI.

Step 5: After confirmation, the system will automatically retrieve and compare:

  • Your UAN, or universal account number

  • The Aadhaar number you have associated

  • Your registered mobile number

Step 6: The EPFO system will update your account with the verified credentials following a successful verification.

In case you are Facing Difficulty

In case the system displays an error or the facial scan fails, follow the given steps:

  • Make use of the app's UMANG Helpdesk feature.

  • For additional support, get in touch with EPFO Customer Support directly.

The new face authentication rule simplifies and strengthens the security of operating your EPFO account. You no longer need to go to a PF office to update your UAN details; all you need is a smartphone and your Aadhaar-linked login credentials.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

