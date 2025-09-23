SECURE 2.0 Act: The act was enacted in December 2022, which introduced significant reforms to retirement savings in the United States. These changes were effective from 2023 through 2027. Further, these aim to enhance retirement security by expanding access. On a broader aspect, it encourages higher savings and provides greater flexibility in retirement plans. Let us explore more functions and key changes it brings for Young adults who are retiring. List of Key SECURE 2.0 Act Key Updates & Changes The table below gives an overview of the most pertinent updates, which are particularly relevant for individuals aged 18 to 34. Change Effective Date Key Details Roth catch-up contributions for high earners Jan 1, 2026 Applies to individuals aged 50+ earning >$145,000 in prior year Increased catch-up limits for ages 60–63 2025 Allows additional $11,250 in contributions, adjusted for inflation Elimination of RMDs for Roth 401(k)s 2024 No RMDs required during retirement Automatic 401(k) enrollment 2025 Employers must auto-enroll new employees at 3% contribution rate Emergency withdrawals and student loan matching 2024 Allows penalty-free withdrawals and employer matching of student loan payments 529 to Roth IRA rollover 2024 Up to $35,000 rollover allowed after 15 years in 529 plan Saver’s Match for lower-income workers 2027 Replaces Saver’s Credit with direct federal match

Source: IRS 1. Mandatory Roth Catch-Up Contributions for High Earners This will start from January 1, 2026, and it will allow individuals aged 50 or older with an income exceeding $145,000 in the prior year with catch-up contributions to 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b) plans on a Roth (after-tax) basis. This change ensures that these contributions grow tax-free and are not subject to Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) during retirement. According to Kiplinger, a grace period until 2027 has been provided to allow employers time to adjust their systems accordingly. 2. Increased Catch-Up Contribution Limits for Older Workers Individuals aged between 60 and 63 can contribute an additional $11,250 to their retirement accounts, beginning in 2025. Through this provision, older workers can accelerate their retirement savings as they approach the age.

3. Elimination of RMDs for Roth 401(k) Accounts Effective in 2024, the Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) are no longer required from Roth accounts in employer-sponsored retirement plans. As per Fidelity, this change allows for continued tax-free growth of these accounts during retirement. 4. Automatic 401(k) Enrollment for New Employees From 2025, employers are required to automatically enroll new employees in 401(k) plans, with a minimum contribution rate of 3%. Moreover, employees can opt out or adjust their contribution rates as desired, aiming to increase retirement plan participation among workers. 5. Emergency Withdrawals and Student Loan Matching The SECURE 2.0 Act permits penalty-free withdrawals of up to $1,000 per year from retirement accounts for emergency expenses. Additionally, employers can match employee student loan payments with retirement contributions from 2024, which can help employees save for retirement while managing student debt.

6. 529 Plan to Roth IRA Rollover Individuals can roll over up to $35,000 from a 529 education savings plan to a Roth IRA from 2024. This provided the 529 plan that has been open for at least 15 years. According to this provision, greater flexibility is offered in using education savings for retirement. 7. Saver’s Match for Lower-Income Workers There is a non-refundable Saver’s Credit, which will be replaced with a federal match of 50% of contributions, up to $2,000 annually. This is for eligible lower-income workers, which aims to provide more direct financial assistance to individuals saving for retirement from 2027. Also Read: List of U.S. National Seashores & lakeshores October 2025 Visa Bulletin with USCIS Updates! Trump Declares Charlie Kirk Day, Honors Memorial & Awards Medal of Freedom Conclusion