List of U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 23, 2025, 02:03 EDT

Discover all the U.S. National Seashores & Lakeshores. Learn the difference between national parks, discover Cape Cod, Point Reyes, Canaveral & Great Lakes shores.

List of U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores (Credits: Flickr)
U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores: The United States National Seashore system is one of the most cherished parts of the National Park Service. There are a total of 10 U.S. National Seashores and 3 National Lakeshores. From the sandy stretches of Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts, to the wild barrier islands of Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia, these areas preserve breathtaking coastal landscapes and cultural heritage. Alongside them, the National Lakeshores protect the dramatic shores of the Great Lakes. Together, they represent some of the most iconic national seashore parks in America. Let us explore their locations and geography in this blog. 

What is a National Seashore?

A national seashore is a federally protected coastal area in the United States. Unlike simple oceanfront state parks, national seashores safeguard both natural beauty and human history — from shipwrecks and naval forts to dunes and maritime forests.

Rocks National Lakeshore

(Credits: Flickr, Rocks National Lakeshore)

Trivia: Did you know that there are 10 national seashores in the US? This often pops up in the question: “How many national seashores are there?”

List of U.S. National Seashores 

Did you know? There are 10 national seashores and 3 national Lakeshores in the U.S. The table below highlights the 10 national seashores with their locations: 

S. No

National Seashore

Location

Highlight

1.

Cape Cod National Seashore

Massachusetts

Beaches, lighthouses, dunes

2.

Cumberland Island National Seashore

Georgia

Wild horses, historic ruins

3.

Point Reyes National Seashore

California

Rugged cliffs, wildlife

4.

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Florida & Mississippi

Barrier islands in the Gulf of Mexico

5.

Cape Canaveral National Seashore

Florida

NASA proximity, turtle nesting

6.

Fire Island National Seashore

New York

Maritime forests & beaches

7.

Cape Lookout National Seashore

North Carolina

Remote barrier islands

8.

Assateague Island National Seashore

Maryland & Virginia

Wild ponies & sandy beaches

9.

Padre Island National Seashore

Texas

Longest undeveloped barrier island

10.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

North Carolina

First US national seashore

Source: National Park Service 

Did you know Trivia? Many visitors call Point Reyes State Park or Point Reyes National Park, but the official designation is Point Reyes National Seashore, California.

gulf islands national seashore gulf of Mexico

(Credits: PickPik, Gulf Islands National Seashore Gulf of Mexico) 

What are the Three National Lakeshores?

These lakeshore parks in the USA protect towering dunes, sandstone cliffs, and sea caves that showcase what makes the Great Lakes coastlines so unique. The US has three national lakeshores on the Great Lakes, given below:

National Lakeshore

Location

Highlight

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Michigan

Towering dunes along Lake Michigan

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Michigan

Colourful sandstone cliffs on Lake Superior

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Wisconsin

Sea caves, lighthouses, and islands on Lake Superior

Source: National Park Service 

Is Canaveral National Seashore a National Park?

Many people confuse Canaveral National Park with Cape Canaveral National Seashore, Florida. While they are both on Florida’s Space Coast, the national seashore is officially part of the National Park Service, not a standalone national park.

Which Major Body of Water Borders the Gulf Islands National Seashore?

The Gulf Islands National Seashore stretches along the Gulf of Mexico, spanning Florida and Mississippi. It features historic forts, white-sand beaches, and rich marine life.

What is the Difference Between a National Park and a National Lakeshore?

  • National Parks: Large, diverse protected areas (mountains, forests, deserts, ocean national parks).

  • National Lakeshores: Focus on preserving shorelines of the Great Lakes.

  • National Seashores: Protect coastal areas along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf.

Conclusion

Therefore, whether you are hiking dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes Lakeshore, USA, or camping at Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia, or spotting wildlife at Point Reyes, California, America’s national seashore parks and lakeshores remain natural and cultural treasures. These destinations not only attract millions of visitors each year but also ensure that future generations can enjoy the very best of America’s coastlines.

    FAQs

    • What are the different types of lakes?
      +
      The different types of lakes are Glacial, tectonic, volcanic, artificial, and oxbow lakes.
    • Where is Cumberland Island National Seashore located?
      +
      It is found in Georgia Cumberland Island, famous for wild horses and historic mansions.
    • What is a national seashore in simple terms?
      +
      A coastal area in the United States preserved for recreation, history, and ecology.
    • What are the three main lakes?
      +
      Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and Lake Huron are often called the “main” Great Lakes.
    • How many national lakeshores are in the US?
      +
      There are three: Apostle Islands, Pictured Rocks, and Sleeping Bear Dunes.

