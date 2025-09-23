List of U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores, Check Here!

U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores: The United States National Seashore system is one of the most cherished parts of the National Park Service. There are a total of 10 U.S. National Seashores and 3 National Lakeshores. From the sandy stretches of Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts, to the wild barrier islands of Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia, these areas preserve breathtaking coastal landscapes and cultural heritage. Alongside them, the National Lakeshores protect the dramatic shores of the Great Lakes. Together, they represent some of the most iconic national seashore parks in America. Let us explore their locations and geography in this blog. What is a National Seashore? A national seashore is a federally protected coastal area in the United States. Unlike simple oceanfront state parks, national seashores safeguard both natural beauty and human history — from shipwrecks and naval forts to dunes and maritime forests.

(Credits: Flickr, Rocks National Lakeshore) Trivia: Did you know that there are 10 national seashores in the US? This often pops up in the question: “How many national seashores are there?” List of U.S. National Seashores Did you know? There are 10 national seashores and 3 national Lakeshores in the U.S. The table below highlights the 10 national seashores with their locations: S. No National Seashore Location Highlight 1. Cape Cod National Seashore Massachusetts Beaches, lighthouses, dunes 2. Cumberland Island National Seashore Georgia Wild horses, historic ruins 3. Point Reyes National Seashore California Rugged cliffs, wildlife 4. Gulf Islands National Seashore Florida & Mississippi Barrier islands in the Gulf of Mexico 5. Cape Canaveral National Seashore Florida NASA proximity, turtle nesting 6. Fire Island National Seashore New York Maritime forests & beaches 7. Cape Lookout National Seashore North Carolina Remote barrier islands 8. Assateague Island National Seashore Maryland & Virginia Wild ponies & sandy beaches 9. Padre Island National Seashore Texas Longest undeveloped barrier island 10. Cape Hatteras National Seashore North Carolina First US national seashore

Source: National Park Service Did you know Trivia? Many visitors call Point Reyes State Park or Point Reyes National Park, but the official designation is Point Reyes National Seashore, California. (Credits: PickPik, Gulf Islands National Seashore Gulf of Mexico) What are the Three National Lakeshores? These lakeshore parks in the USA protect towering dunes, sandstone cliffs, and sea caves that showcase what makes the Great Lakes coastlines so unique. The US has three national lakeshores on the Great Lakes, given below: National Lakeshore Location Highlight Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Michigan Towering dunes along Lake Michigan Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Michigan Colourful sandstone cliffs on Lake Superior Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Wisconsin Sea caves, lighthouses, and islands on Lake Superior