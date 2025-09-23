List of U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores, Check Here!

U.S. National Seashores and Lakeshores: The United States National Seashore system is one of the most cherished parts of the National Park Service. There are a total of 10 U.S. National Seashores and 3 National Lakeshores. From the sandy stretches of Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts, to the wild barrier islands of Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia, these areas preserve breathtaking coastal landscapes and cultural heritage. Alongside them, the National Lakeshores protect the dramatic shores of the Great Lakes. Together, they represent some of the most iconic national seashore parks in America. Let us explore their locations and geography in this blog.
What is a National Seashore?
A national seashore is a federally protected coastal area in the United States. Unlike simple oceanfront state parks, national seashores safeguard both natural beauty and human history — from shipwrecks and naval forts to dunes and maritime forests.
(Credits: Flickr, Rocks National Lakeshore)
Trivia: Did you know that there are 10 national seashores in the US? This often pops up in the question: “How many national seashores are there?”
List of U.S. National Seashores
Did you know? There are 10 national seashores and 3 national Lakeshores in the U.S. The table below highlights the 10 national seashores with their locations:
|
S. No
|
National Seashore
|
Location
|
Highlight
|
1.
|
Cape Cod National Seashore
|
Massachusetts
|
Beaches, lighthouses, dunes
|
2.
|
Cumberland Island National Seashore
|
Georgia
|
Wild horses, historic ruins
|
3.
|
Point Reyes National Seashore
|
California
|
Rugged cliffs, wildlife
|
4.
|
Gulf Islands National Seashore
|
Florida & Mississippi
|
Barrier islands in the Gulf of Mexico
|
5.
|
Cape Canaveral National Seashore
|
Florida
|
NASA proximity, turtle nesting
|
6.
|
Fire Island National Seashore
|
New York
|
Maritime forests & beaches
|
7.
|
Cape Lookout National Seashore
|
North Carolina
|
Remote barrier islands
|
8.
|
Assateague Island National Seashore
|
Maryland & Virginia
|
Wild ponies & sandy beaches
|
9.
|
Padre Island National Seashore
|
Texas
|
Longest undeveloped barrier island
|
10.
|
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
|
North Carolina
|
First US national seashore
Source: National Park Service
Did you know Trivia? Many visitors call Point Reyes State Park or Point Reyes National Park, but the official designation is Point Reyes National Seashore, California.
(Credits: PickPik, Gulf Islands National Seashore Gulf of Mexico)
What are the Three National Lakeshores?
These lakeshore parks in the USA protect towering dunes, sandstone cliffs, and sea caves that showcase what makes the Great Lakes coastlines so unique. The US has three national lakeshores on the Great Lakes, given below:
|
National Lakeshore
|
Location
|
Highlight
|
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
|
Michigan
|
Towering dunes along Lake Michigan
|
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
|
Michigan
|
Colourful sandstone cliffs on Lake Superior
|
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
|
Wisconsin
|
Sea caves, lighthouses, and islands on Lake Superior
Source: National Park Service
Is Canaveral National Seashore a National Park?
Many people confuse Canaveral National Park with Cape Canaveral National Seashore, Florida. While they are both on Florida’s Space Coast, the national seashore is officially part of the National Park Service, not a standalone national park.
Which Major Body of Water Borders the Gulf Islands National Seashore?
The Gulf Islands National Seashore stretches along the Gulf of Mexico, spanning Florida and Mississippi. It features historic forts, white-sand beaches, and rich marine life.
What is the Difference Between a National Park and a National Lakeshore?
-
National Parks: Large, diverse protected areas (mountains, forests, deserts, ocean national parks).
-
National Lakeshores: Focus on preserving shorelines of the Great Lakes.
-
National Seashores: Protect coastal areas along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf.
Conclusion
Therefore, whether you are hiking dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes Lakeshore, USA, or camping at Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia, or spotting wildlife at Point Reyes, California, America’s national seashore parks and lakeshores remain natural and cultural treasures. These destinations not only attract millions of visitors each year but also ensure that future generations can enjoy the very best of America’s coastlines.
